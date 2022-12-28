Read full article on original website
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Leading Investigation Into Deadly Force Incident in Thurston County
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team’s investigation into law enforcement’s use of deadly force during a standoff in Thurston County on Thursday. The incident began when members of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an eviction notice...
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
'A lot of stuff to get done': New Thurston County sheriff hopes to increase safety, diversify department
OLYMPIA, Wash. — At 29 years old, Derek Sanders has been told he’s the youngest sheriff ever in Thurston County, if not Washington state history. Sanders, whose father is Black, also said he is the first mixed-race sheriff in the county, something that made his family proud. “That's...
Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve
Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder
A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 5. The Everett Herald reports that Dakotah Allett was sentenced in a plea agreement of driving “with disregard for the safety of others.”. Jane Costello,...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 2 Westwood Village cases
In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, charges have been filed in two incidents at Westwood Village stores:. BIG 5 BREAK-IN: The man arrested early Tuesday after a burglary at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, 37-year-old Nicky R. Taylor Jr. of Tacoma, is charged with first-degree burglary. Charging documents tell the same story we reported that day – mall security called police after seeing someone use a shopping cart to break into Big 5 by smashing a window. Police say Taylor had grabbed what appeared to be a rifle – and later turned out to be an airsoft gun – and pointed it at an officer, before fleeing out a side exit. They caught up with him just south of the mall, on SW Barton. The charging document say police who went into the store after the arrest “observed the airsoft and ammunition section was in disarray. Several guns appeared pulled off the wall and there was ammunition scattered on a counter.” Taylor is accused of taking bullets, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat, plus the airsoft rifle, all of which was recovered. The charging documents say he was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant from Federal Way and that he has had 22 failure-to-appear warrants since 2007; all his prior convictions are driving-related, including three other DUIs. He remains in jail, bail set at $80,000.
7 stolen vehicles recovered in Georgetown as Seattle police arrest 4 people
SEATTLE — Four people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and seven stolen vehicles were recovered in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. One of the stolen vehicles was a snowmobile, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). "Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction...
Robbery suspect arrested in Pierce County, shot at 911 caller
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A robbery suspect was arrested in Pierce County, with help from a 911 caller who followed him even after being shot at. Authorities say at 9:51 Thursday morning, a man called 911 to report a strongarm robbery at a Spanaway grocery store. The caller said a suspect stole a woman’s purse near Pacific Ave S and 159th St S, then sped off.
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Starting next week, we will no longer post weekly COVID-19 data updates on social media or send them to our email subscribers. You’ll still be able to visit our website to find regularly updated information on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations at tpchd.org/covid19cases. On...
Bothell man arrested for alleged hate crime shooting
A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot, according to the police report. The...
AG files lawsuit against plastic surgery provider for threatening patients to falsely inflate online ratings
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a lawsuit Thursday against a Seattle-based plastic surgery provider for "falsely and illegally" inflating its ratings on online platforms such as Yelp and Google. The lawsuit is against Seattle-based Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan. It claimed that the...
Former JBLM Service Member Sentenced for Raping a Stranger in Her Lakewood Home
A man formerly stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was sentenced this month to 11 years to life in prison for breaking into a stranger's apartment in Lakewood in 2018 and raping her while her children slept. Derante Rashawn Cook was sentenced Dec. 22 to at least 11 years and four...
North Las Vegas police arrest man wanted for August murder in Lacey
The Lacey Police Department announced Friday that a man who was wanted for the August murder of a Kenmore resident was arrested in North Las Vegas by the North Las Vegas Police Department. Arrest warrants for second-degree murder were issued earlier this month for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin,...
'Office Space' Inspired Washington Software Engineer's Theft Scheme, Prosecutors Say
A Tacoma man was fired from his software engineering job at Zulily after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Seattle-based e-commerce company using a scheme inspired by the 1999 cult classic film, "Office Space," according to prosecutors. Ermenildo "Ernie" Castro, 28, was charged last week with two counts...
King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl
Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
Man shot, injured in car in Rainier Valley refuses to pull over for help while driving to hospital
SEATTLE — Seattle police said a man who was shot and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley neighborhood called 911 as he was driving to the hospital Thursday night, but refused to pull over so officers and medics could give him help. Police said the man...
Tacoma Police shot and killed suspect during investigation
A suspect was shot and killed during an incident with Tacoma police officers after trying to flee in a car early Friday. According to police, the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the central part of the city, as officers were looking into reports of a 39-year-old male suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Everett
Everett police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 7100 block of Evergreen Way just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a car hitting a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was a man in his...
