Bucks And Bulls Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Bucks have ruled out two of their best players (Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday).

Meanwhile, the Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, Carlik Jones and Marko Simonovic.

Alex Caruso and Javonte Green are questionable, while Derrick Jones Jr. is doubtful.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 22-11 record in 33 games.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

However, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Bucks are 8-8 in the 16 games they have played away from Wisconsin.

As for the Bulls, they are 14-19 in 33 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are 7-8 in 15 games hosted at the United Center.

The two teams most recently faced off in November (in Wisconsin), and the Bulls won 118-113.

Five-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan led the way for the Bulls with 36 points, four rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes of playing time.

The Bucks were led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes of playing time.