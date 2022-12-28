KU football vs. Arkansas recap: Razorbacks win 55-53 in 3 overtimes in Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS — Kansas football’s 2022 season is continued Wednesday with a matchup in the Liberty Bowl against Arkansas.

The Jayhawks came in after a loss on the road against Kansas State. The Razorbacks came in after a loss on the road against Missouri. It was Kansas’ first game against a SEC foe this season.

Did coach Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks squad pull off an upset? Did coach Sam Pittman’s Arkansas squad earn the win despite missing some key players? It was Kansas’ first bowl game since 2008.

Here's what's happened in Memphis:

FINAL: Arkansas 55, Kansas 53

While the Razorbacks scored in the third overtime, the Jayhawks didn't. Arkansas beat Kansas.

END 2OT: Kansas 53, Arkansas 53

Arkansas had the ball first in the second overtime, and drove for a touchdown. KJ Jefferson rushed it in from 20 yards out, and then completed a pass for the two-point conversion. That made it a 53-45 lead for the Razorbacks.

Kansas drove for a touchdown on its possession. Jalon Daniels rushed it in from two yards out for the score. And on a second try for the two-point conversion, after the first was stopped but targeting was called so the game continued, worked so it's 53-53 and the game is headed to another overtime.

END 1OT: Kansas 45, Arkansas 45

Kansas had the ball first, and drove down for a touchdown. On 4th down at the 2 yard line, the Jayhawks went for it and Jalon Daniels complete a touchdown pass to Jared Casey. The extra point was good, to make the score 45-38.

Arkansas then scored a touchdown and hit extra point to make it a 45-45 score. Rashod Dubinion scored on a six-yard rush. And now, the game goes to a second overtime.

END 4Q: Kansas 38, Arkansas 38

Arkansas wasn't able to score on the last possession, and this game is going to overtime.

Kansas ties the score

The Jayhawks drove down for another touchdown, Jalon Daniels finding Luke Grimm for a 21-yard touchdown pass. Then they converted the two-point conversion to make it 38-38 with 0:41 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 50 yards in four plays and took 0:24 off of the clock.

Kansas makes it a one-possession game

Kansas took advantage of the Arkansas turnover, and has now made it a one-score game. Jalon Daniels threw a touchdown pass to Douglas Emilien from 10 yards out on a drive that went 48 yards in seven plays and took 1:38 off of the clock. Kansas trails 38-30 with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter.

Kansas' defense forces a turnover

Arkansas' offense looked like it might be driving to deliver the final blow, but in Kansas territory the Jayhawks were able to force and recover a fumble. Marvin Grant forced it, and after Cobee Bryant recovered it Bryant ran it back 37 yards into Razorbacks territory. With 2:43 remaining, Kansas is at the Arkansas 48 yard line down 38-23.

Kansas comes up short, again, in chance to make this a one-possession game

A failed fourth-down conversion attempt at the Arkansas 21 yard line became the second time in a row Kansas' offense has had the ball but failed to make it a one-possession game. The Razorbacks take over with 3:52 left in the fourth quarter. It's still Arkansas leading 38-23.

Here's the announced attendance

Kansas makes it a two-possession game

The Jayhawks weren't able to get into the end zone again, but did cut into Arkansas' lead. With a 36-yard field goal from Owen Piepergerdes, the score is now 38-23 with 14:07 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 44 yards in eight plays and took 2:47 off of the clock.

END 3Q: Arkansas 38, Kansas 20

Kansas cuts into Arkansas' lead

The Jayhawks scored with 3:15 left in the third quarter on a two-yard rushing score by Ky Thomas. It's Thomas' second touchdown of the day, with the other coming on a reception. The drive went 86 yards in five plays and took 2:26 off of the clock.

Arkansas scores the first points of the second half

Kansas wasn't able to score after starting the second half with the ball, and then Arkansas drove down for its latest touchdown. With the extra point, that makes it 38-13 with 8:43 left in the third quarter. Rashod Dubinion scored for the Razorbacks on a two-yard run to cap off a 10-play, 80-yard drive that took 3:16 off of the clock.

Arkansas won't have one of its top offensive talents

HALFTIME: Arkansas 31, Kansas 13

Kansas saw O.J. Burroughs intercept a pass from Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in the end zone just before halftime. A huge play, that could help provide the Jayhawks with some momentum

Kansas gets back into the end zone

There's some life from the Jayhawks, as they score a touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Jalon Daniels to Mason Fairchild. After the failed two-point conversion attempt, Kansas trails 31-13 with 1:18 left in the second quarter. The drive went 10 plays and 75 yards and took 3:44 off of the clock.

Arkansas extends its lead

The Razorbacks are in the end zone again, and after the extra point lead 31-7 with 5:02 left in the second quarter. This touchdown came on a AJ Green run that went 20 yards. The drive went 78 yards in eight plays and took 3:13 off of the clock.

Kansas' Jalon Daniels throws his second interception

The Jayhawks already have three turnovers, with quarterback Jalon Daniels throwing his second interception of the day. Arkansas' Dwight McGlothern was the one to pick him off this time and kill another promising Kansas drive. With 12:01 left in the second quarter, Arkansas still leads 24-7.

END 1Q: Arkansas 24, Kansas 7

Arkansas scores another touchdown after a Kansas turnover

Arkansas defensive back Quincey McAdoo picked off Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels in Razorbacks territory, and Arkansas went on to get a touchdown out of the ensuing possession. The drive went 73 yards in 11 plays, and took 4:11 off of the clock. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson scored on a three-yard rushing touchdown, and after the extra point the Razorbacks are up 24-7 with 0:23 left in the first quarter.

Arkansas extends its lead

Kansas muffed a kickoff return and gave Arkansas great field position within the Jayhawks' own 20 yard line. One play later, the Razorbacks scored a touchdown on a 17-yard pass from KJ Jefferson to Ty Washington on a drive that lasted just five seconds. After the extra point, Arkansas leads 17-7 with 5:57 left in the first quarter.

Arkansas takes the lead back

A Kansas defender in coverage fell down, and allowed Arkansas to have an easy touchdown pass. KJ Jefferson found Matt Landers for a 59-yard toss. After the extra point, the Razorbacks lead 10-7 midway through the first quarter on a drive that went 68 yards in two plays and took 30 seconds off of the clock.

Kansas scores a touchdown on its opening drive

The Jayhawks made that look easy, as they drove to score a touchdown with 8:40 left in the first quarter. Jalon Daniels capped it off with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Ky Thomas on a great play call that seemed to confuse Arkansas with its misdirection. In all, Kansas went 75 yards in six plays and took 2:32 off of the clock.

The play that really opened things up for the Jayhawks was a 24-yard pass from Daniels to Luke Grimm, which took Kansas across midfield. That play looked like it took advantage of a secondary that isn't at full strength for the Razorbacks. And that'll be something to watch for moving forward.

Arkansas takes lead on field goal

Arkansas drove into Kansas territory on the Razorbacks' first drive, but ended up having to settle for a field goal. The 37-yard attempt was good, and put them up 3-0 with 11:12 left in the first quarter. The drive went 56 yards in 10 plays and took 3:48 off of the clock.

Raheim Sanders and KJ Jefferson both ran the ball well for Arkansas. Overall, the Razorbacks averaged 6.2 yards per play. But the drive stalled on an incomplete pass.

The game has started

Arkansas' return man called a fair catch on the kickoff, and this one is underway.

The coin toss

It looks like Kansas' star safety will give it a go

Kansas will be without one of its wide receivers

Kansas is honoring John Hadl

