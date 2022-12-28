ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

10-year-old boy dies in Avondale car crash; 5 others hospitalized

By Ayana Hamilton, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiokK_0jwvTW7m00

Avondale police are investigating a car crash on Wednesday that caused the death of a 10-year-old boy and hospitalized five others, three of whom were minors.

According to the Avondale Police Department, about 9:50 a.m., two cars crashed near 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Two adults and four kids were taken to local hospitals. The 10-year-old boy, whose identity was not released by police, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after. The three surviving children were in critical condition, police said.

The traffic investigations bureau was on the scene to determine what caused the crash. According to investigators, impairment was not believed to be a factor.

According to Avondale police, there were traffic closures at West Van Buren Street and North 107th Avenue, southbound; West Maricopa Street and North 107th Avenue, northbound; and West Roosevelt Parkway and 107th Drive, eastbound.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 10-year-old boy dies in Avondale car crash; 5 others hospitalized

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

