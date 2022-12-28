ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

WBTW News13

Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Inmate dies at Charleston County detention center; Foul play not suspected, officials say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office and members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office's Office of Professional Standards are investigating the circumstances surrounding inmate DeAngelo Brown's death at the Al Cannon Detention Center, the sheriff's office announced on Friday. Brown was found unresponsive by detention...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown street reopens after deputies conduct search

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a street it temporarily shut down while their officers executed a search warrant has reopened. Deputies said their Narcotics Unit and SWAT Teams were conducting the search in the 200 block of Cleland Street at approximately 9 a.m. and had blocked off that portion of the street during the search.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police searching for suspect in Surfside Beach armed bank robbery

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach bank Thursday. Around 1:15 p.m. the suspect walked into TD Bank in Surfside Beach and gave the teller a demand note. The note also indicated the suspect claimed to be armed.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

7 Charleston County fire departments set to sign mutual aid agreement

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six Lowcountry fire departments are renewing their commitment to provide aid outside of their jurisdictions with a seventh agency joining in on the agreement. The City of Charleston, the City of North Charleston, St. Andrews Public Service District, James Island Public Service District, St....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

