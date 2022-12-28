Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, […]
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
abcnews4.com
Women charged after shoplift attempt with minor at Mount Pleasant Target: Report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of women are facing charges after attempting to walk out of Target with shopping bags filled with items not yet paid for in the company of a juvenile on Thursday, according to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lamiyah...
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and […]
2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
abcnews4.com
Inmate dies at Charleston County detention center; Foul play not suspected, officials say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office and members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office's Office of Professional Standards are investigating the circumstances surrounding inmate DeAngelo Brown's death at the Al Cannon Detention Center, the sheriff's office announced on Friday. Brown was found unresponsive by detention...
Horry County police investigate after 2 show up at McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after two people showed up Monday night to McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by News13 on Thursday. Police were called to the Little River-area hospital after security said the two victims showed up in the emergency room, according to […]
Deputies, SWAT executing search warrant off Cleland Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown on Wednesday morning are attempting to conduct a search at a property off Cleland Street. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics unit and SWAT team are executing a search warrant in the 200 block of Cleland Street and asked that people avoid the area during […]
WMBF
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
counton2.com
GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
WYFF4.com
Search for stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach leads to drug arrest in Pickens County, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — The search for a stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach has led to a drug arrest in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were searching for the camper on Dec. 19 in Easley. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
live5news.com
Georgetown street reopens after deputies conduct search
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a street it temporarily shut down while their officers executed a search warrant has reopened. Deputies said their Narcotics Unit and SWAT Teams were conducting the search in the 200 block of Cleland Street at approximately 9 a.m. and had blocked off that portion of the street during the search.
One dead in crash involving dirt bike, SUV in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a dirt bike and an SUV in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. along Highway 17 Business near Stanley Drive in the Garden City area, according to troopers. The dirt bike and SUV crashed […]
abcnews4.com
Victim fights off intruders with gun at Conway-area Waffle House: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to 1528 Highway 544 in the Conway area, which is the address of the Waffle House, on Dec. 22 for reports of an assault with possible shots fired, according to an incident report. The report stated witnesses told police that two men...
18-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being shot by Conway officer, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old suspect has life-threatening injuries after he was shot Thursday night by a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting […]
Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
WMBF
Police searching for suspect in Surfside Beach armed bank robbery
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach bank Thursday. Around 1:15 p.m. the suspect walked into TD Bank in Surfside Beach and gave the teller a demand note. The note also indicated the suspect claimed to be armed.
abcnews4.com
7 Charleston County fire departments set to sign mutual aid agreement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six Lowcountry fire departments are renewing their commitment to provide aid outside of their jurisdictions with a seventh agency joining in on the agreement. The City of Charleston, the City of North Charleston, St. Andrews Public Service District, James Island Public Service District, St....
Comments / 0