US gets 1 bid for oil and gas lease in Alaska’s Cook Inlet

The U.S. government says it received one bid for the right to drill offshore for oil and gas in Alaska’s Cook Inlet near habitat for bears, salmon and endangered Beluga whales. Hilcorp Alaska LLC submitted the sole bid during the sale which the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management conducted via livestream. The Interior Department in May said it wouldn’t hold the sale due to a “lack of industry interest.” But Congress passed legislation calling for a Cook Inlet lease sale by year’s end and two Gulf of Mexico lease sales next year. The provisions were part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which also included major investments to fight climate change.
AP News Summary at 1:42 a.m. EST

As ‘The King,’ Pelé enchanted fans and dazzled opponents. SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé won a record three World Cups and was widely regarded as one of his sport’s greatest players. He was among the most recognizable figures in the world at the time of his death on Thursday. Pelé was among the game’s most prolific scorers and spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents. His grace, athleticism and moves were mesmerizing. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style of play that revolutionized soccer. He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport. His journey began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

