Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
FOX 28 Spokane
US gets 1 bid for oil and gas lease in Alaska’s Cook Inlet
The U.S. government says it received one bid for the right to drill offshore for oil and gas in Alaska’s Cook Inlet near habitat for bears, salmon and endangered Beluga whales. Hilcorp Alaska LLC submitted the sole bid during the sale which the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management conducted via livestream. The Interior Department in May said it wouldn’t hold the sale due to a “lack of industry interest.” But Congress passed legislation calling for a Cook Inlet lease sale by year’s end and two Gulf of Mexico lease sales next year. The provisions were part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which also included major investments to fight climate change.
How grocery purchasing power has changed in the U.S.
If you're feeling like grocery prices have inched up seemingly overnight, you're not alone.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 1:42 a.m. EST
As ‘The King,’ Pelé enchanted fans and dazzled opponents. SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé won a record three World Cups and was widely regarded as one of his sport’s greatest players. He was among the most recognizable figures in the world at the time of his death on Thursday. Pelé was among the game’s most prolific scorers and spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents. His grace, athleticism and moves were mesmerizing. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style of play that revolutionized soccer. He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport. His journey began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.
Dubai ends 30% tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licenses
ROME — (AP) — Dubai ended its 30% tax on alcohol sales in the sheikhdom Sunday and made its required liquor licenses free to obtain, ending a long-standing source of revenue for its ruling family to apparently further boost tourism to the emirate. The sudden New Year's Day...
Comments / 0