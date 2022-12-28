ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

financemagnates.com

FTX-Owned Liquid to Return Customer Funds Next Year

Japanese crypto exchange Liquid, which now-collapsed FTX owns, announced plans to return customer assets that will begin in 2023. The process of asset return will be opened for the accounts holders with FTX Japan and Liquid Japan. FTX Liquid to Resume Withdrawals. "For the assets entrusted to us by our...
financemagnates.com

Bahamas Regulator Holds $3.5 Billion in FTX Customer Assets

On Thursday, the Bahamian Securities Commission revealed its control over more than $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrencies that belong to FTX customers. The Bahamas regulator obtained these cryptocurrencies with an order from the country's Supreme Court. Bahamas Regulator Safekeeping $3.5B FTX Customer Assets. The regulator highlighted that it would continue...
The Guardian

Record number of public electric vehicle chargers installed in UK in 2022

British companies installed a record number of public electric car chargers during 2022 as they raced to dominate a fast-growing and potentially lucrative market. There were more than 8,700 public chargers installed in the UK during the year to 22 December, bringing the total available to more than 37,000, according to Zap-Map, a data company. That represented a 30% year-on-year increase, slower than the 38% annual growth in sales of battery electric cars during the year to November.
financemagnates.com

FINRA Fines Justly Markets (Formerly DBOT) $100K for Missing Records of 95M Orders

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has placed a $100,000 monetary sanction on Justly Markets (previously DBOT ATS), a firm that formerly operated as an alternative trading system (ATS), for failing to preserve the memoranda of over 95 million orders it received from its broker-dealer customers between April 2017 and October 2019. The US self-regulatory organization (SRO) censured the platform, noting that the firm's actions violated certain sections of its rules and those of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
financemagnates.com

What's Next for Crypto after the Chaos of 2022?

No doubt, 2022 has been a hectic year for the global cryptocurrency industry. At the start of the year, the market capitalization of the global cryptocurrency industry stood at $2.19 trillion dollars. However, the market cap collapsed by 63% to about $820.7 billion by mid-June, bearing scars of the wide turn of events that had taken the industry by storm.
financemagnates.com

Nomura’s Tim Albers Rejoins Barclays as Head of FX Strats & Structuring

British universal bank, Barclays has hired Tim Albers, Nomura’s former Head of FX Struturing, AEJ, as its Head of FX Strats and Structuring, AEJ. Albers left his role at Nomura after over 13 and a half years. The executive, who boasts of about 15 years of industry experience, previously...
financemagnates.com

AML Requirements and Best Compliance Practices for Payment Processors

As the industry for payment processors grows so does some of its concerns surrounding Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements, namely with the risks of transaction laundering. However, there are ways you can protecting your company from shady practices like money laundering, fraud, and other financial crimes. Transaction laundering, for example, proves...

