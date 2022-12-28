ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula Fire Dept. puts out structure fire at Parkside Apartments

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor of the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Saturday night. Officials say three fire engines, a rescue ladder truck, a command unit and an ambulance were dispatched. On...
MISSOULA, MT
wasteadvantagemag.com

Household Haz-Mat Disposal: Home ReSource, Missoula Valley County Water Quality District in Montana to Build New Facility

The nonprofit Home ReSource sustainability center in Missoula recently announced a partnership with the Missoula Valley County Water Quality District to build and operate the county’s first year-round, permanent household hazardous waste disposal facility. Up until now, the county has been hosting an annual two-day household hazardous waste collection event, according to Todd Seib, an environmental health specialist with the county.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Unattended candle starts fire in Missoula apartment

MISSOULA, Mont. - An unattended candle started a fire in the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Friday. The Missoula Fire Department responded to the apartments around 11:10 pm for a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the 2nd floor. When the first fire engine arrived on scene,...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Whitefish Mountain Resort opens chairs 1, 2 after repairs

MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort announced its two main lifts, Chair 1 and 2, are now up and running after lift maintenance crews made overnight repairs. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort reported between 200 and 300 people were evacuated from Chair 1 after mechanical and electrical issues caused the backup power to go out.
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort

MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Bridges of Madison County'

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre will host auditions for their next production, “The Bridges of Madison County,” based on the 1992 novella. Artistic director Andy Meyers is seeking roles for actors ages 16 and older, with the hope of casting five lead adult roles, two roles for late teens and a six- to eight-person ensemble.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Lake Co. sheriff identifies fatal crash victim

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office released the identity of a fatal crash victim. Jordan Laven, 38, from Kalispell, was killed in a crash on Highway 83 at mile marker 73 on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Don Bell. Bell said the victim's body was transported to the...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
mtpr.org

Mid-May Morning Bustle on Grant Creek

It is dawn on this mid-May morning. An American Robin is singing its exuberant declaration of the day while accompanied by raindrop percussion. The morning light quickens despite the soggy gray day. Noticing where I am and the opportunity the mid-spring season presents, I soon observe energetic songbirds flitting and interspersing among the trees and shrubs along Grant Creek in north Missoula. Nature writer and educator Jon Young describes this type of bird activity as the dawn chorus followed by the morning bustle. I have observed this burst of activity to vary with season, temperature, weather conditions, number of seasonal migrant and resident birds, and breeding behaviors. On this cool, wet, spring morning, I take delight in seeing some of my favorite spring arrivals. The brightly-hued grosbeaks, Western Tanagers and Bullock’s Orioles, with their yellow, orange and red plumage, brighten the gray morning.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Blackfeet Law Enforcement send Missing Person Advisory for teenage girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services put out a Missing Person Advisory for 17-year-old Amera Burd. Burd is described as a 5-foot-9 female with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 144 pounds. She was last heard from by friends and family on Friday. Burd was seen wearing...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport

After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy