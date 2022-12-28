Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula Fire Dept. puts out structure fire at Parkside Apartments
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor of the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Saturday night. Officials say three fire engines, a rescue ladder truck, a command unit and an ambulance were dispatched. On...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Household Haz-Mat Disposal: Home ReSource, Missoula Valley County Water Quality District in Montana to Build New Facility
The nonprofit Home ReSource sustainability center in Missoula recently announced a partnership with the Missoula Valley County Water Quality District to build and operate the county’s first year-round, permanent household hazardous waste disposal facility. Up until now, the county has been hosting an annual two-day household hazardous waste collection event, according to Todd Seib, an environmental health specialist with the county.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
montanarightnow.com
Unattended candle starts fire in Missoula apartment
MISSOULA, Mont. - An unattended candle started a fire in the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Friday. The Missoula Fire Department responded to the apartments around 11:10 pm for a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the 2nd floor. When the first fire engine arrived on scene,...
Rockslides close Highway 35 in Lake County
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
NBCMontana
Whitefish Mountain Resort opens chairs 1, 2 after repairs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort announced its two main lifts, Chair 1 and 2, are now up and running after lift maintenance crews made overnight repairs. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort reported between 200 and 300 people were evacuated from Chair 1 after mechanical and electrical issues caused the backup power to go out.
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
NBCMontana
Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
NBCMontana
Missoula Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Bridges of Madison County'
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre will host auditions for their next production, “The Bridges of Madison County,” based on the 1992 novella. Artistic director Andy Meyers is seeking roles for actors ages 16 and older, with the hope of casting five lead adult roles, two roles for late teens and a six- to eight-person ensemble.
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
Housing construction, infrastructure dominated growth in Missoula in 2022
With Missoula's dire need for more housing, it didn't come as a surprise over the course of 2022 as dozens of new projects popped up across the city.
NBCMontana
Lake Co. sheriff identifies fatal crash victim
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office released the identity of a fatal crash victim. Jordan Laven, 38, from Kalispell, was killed in a crash on Highway 83 at mile marker 73 on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Don Bell. Bell said the victim's body was transported to the...
mtpr.org
Mid-May Morning Bustle on Grant Creek
It is dawn on this mid-May morning. An American Robin is singing its exuberant declaration of the day while accompanied by raindrop percussion. The morning light quickens despite the soggy gray day. Noticing where I am and the opportunity the mid-spring season presents, I soon observe energetic songbirds flitting and interspersing among the trees and shrubs along Grant Creek in north Missoula. Nature writer and educator Jon Young describes this type of bird activity as the dawn chorus followed by the morning bustle. I have observed this burst of activity to vary with season, temperature, weather conditions, number of seasonal migrant and resident birds, and breeding behaviors. On this cool, wet, spring morning, I take delight in seeing some of my favorite spring arrivals. The brightly-hued grosbeaks, Western Tanagers and Bullock’s Orioles, with their yellow, orange and red plumage, brighten the gray morning.
Winter weather prompts cancellation of Amtrak Empire Builder trains
Amtrak has announced that several service changes and cancelations are taking place on Wednesday. The Empire Builder has been canceled.
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Law Enforcement send Missing Person Advisory for teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services put out a Missing Person Advisory for 17-year-old Amera Burd. Burd is described as a 5-foot-9 female with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 144 pounds. She was last heard from by friends and family on Friday. Burd was seen wearing...
Flathead Beacon
Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport
After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
NBCMontana
Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
Winter's Kitchen helping Flathead homeless community get through the winter
Winter’s Kitchen and it’s volunteers team up every Sunday to host a potluck style meal and reach out to the community in their element.
