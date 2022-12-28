Read full article on original website
$685 million up for grabs in last Mega Millions drawing of 2022
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — People across Georgia and the country are dreaming about ringing in 2023 with $685 million in their bank accounts. The final Mega Millions drawing of the year is at 11 p.m. on Friday night, LIVE on Channel 2. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims stopped by a convenience...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
2022 in Georgia: The Year in Photos
Much can be said about 2022, and we’ve written a long year in review story on it that you can read if you want to spend some more time reflecting on 2022. But, as the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and the pictures in the gallery below are worth several thousand. Re-live 2022 in some of the most poignant and touching local photos.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
52-year-old Midwest manufacturing company expanding in Georgia looking for individuals
52-year-old Midwest manufacturing company expanding in Georgia looking for individuals with experience in agriculture or construction who are interested in building their own business, using Christian business principles. Send background information to jonathan.miller2@outlook .com.
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles
On the Friday Dec. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia judge accused of misconduct faces state judicial discipline panel, UGA researchers are helping farmers, good news about sea turtle populations. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 30. I'm Peter Biello....
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia
Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.
WRDW-TV
Georgia mother shares story of losing sons to drunk driver
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you start finalizing New Year’s Eve plans, authorities are reminding you not to get behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking. While it sounds obvious, the U.S. Department of Transportation State Highway Report for Georgia shows the number of traffic deaths is up.
Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations
ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022
As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
fox5atlanta.com
New laws in Georgia to ring in the New Year
Several new laws will hit the books in Georgia in 2023. Some of the most impactful laws deal with mental health and what kids are looking at in school.
As record cold recedes, there's no real idea in Georgia of its human toll
In the hope of stemming deaths from exposure to extreme temperatures, cities across Georgia either set up or expanded warming shelters heading into the record setting holiday cold snap. But now as the weather heats up again, the human toll of the cold is still unclear. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon...
Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend
Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick in this Sunday, Jan. 1, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: 4 more cold-stunned sea turtles found in Southeast Georgia taken to Georgia Sea Turtle Center
4 more cold-stunned sea turtles found in Southeast Georgia taken to Georgia Sea Turtle Center Four more cold-stunned sea turtles were found in Southeast Georgia this week and are getting help from Georgia Sea Turtle Center. (Jekyll Island Authority)
WRDW-TV
AAA launches free-tow program for New Year’s weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. - If you’re going out to celebrate this weekend, make sure you have a plan to get home safely. AAA’s Tow to Go program has started. The service provides a tow truck for you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius if you have had too much to drink.
Georgia Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in January, with the first payments...
