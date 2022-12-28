ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
The Georgia Sun

2022 in Georgia: The Year in Photos

Much can be said about 2022, and we’ve written a long year in review story on it that you can read if you want to spend some more time reflecting on 2022. But, as the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and the pictures in the gallery below are worth several thousand. Re-live 2022 in some of the most poignant and touching local photos.
11Alive

Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
WRDW-TV

Georgia mother shares story of losing sons to drunk driver

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you start finalizing New Year’s Eve plans, authorities are reminding you not to get behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking. While it sounds obvious, the U.S. Department of Transportation State Highway Report for Georgia shows the number of traffic deaths is up.
11Alive

Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations

ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022

As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
WRDW-TV

AAA launches free-tow program for New Year’s weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - If you’re going out to celebrate this weekend, make sure you have a plan to get home safely. AAA’s Tow to Go program has started. The service provides a tow truck for you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius if you have had too much to drink.
