‘Kennedy Center Honors’ TV Review: U2, George Clooney and Amy Grant Master Their Reaction Shots as Other Stars Do the Saluting

Miranda Lambert released her sixth studio album The Weight of These Wings in November of 2016. She wrote and recorded the songs on the two-disc offering at a pivotal time in her life. The Texas native had just gone through a divorce from Blake Shelton. Additionally, she was working on a new relationship. The songs on the album reflect the pain of the divorce and the hope she found in her new relationship. It won Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards and was considered by many to be one of the best albums of 2016. Luke Combs agrees.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO