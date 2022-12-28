Read full article on original website
KETV.com
OPS might not have new superintendent until 2024
OMAHA, Neb. — Next week's Omaha School Board meeting includesan agenda item to seek proposals for a consultant to help in the search for a new superintendent. This comes after superintendent Cheryl Logan announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year. In that announcement, she said it's time for her to "return home" and was grateful for the friendships made and accomplishments since she was hired in 2018.
Area students earn University of Nebraska-Lincoln degrees
LINCOLN, Neb. - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities. Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J....
3 News Now
Trev Alberts says university working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to improve concession stand lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — University of Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts issued a statement on Friday saying that the university is working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to reduce the amount of time fans have to spend in line waiting for concessions during Husker basketball games. Download our apps today...
Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing
For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
klkntv.com
Nebraska addressing long concession lines at Husker basketball games, Alberts says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is working on getting hot dogs into the hands of Husker fans more efficiently, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday. Alberts released a statement addressing complaints about long concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “We will work with our partners at PBA to see...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Flag Headed To Championship Of Online Flag Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) December 30, 2022 – Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. The flag is set to compete in the championship of the #CityFlagsTournament22. Lincoln’s flag, designed by Ed Mejia, is squaring off with Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday....
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
Kearney Hub
Chatelain: What is possible for Nebraska and Fred Hoiberg the rest of the season?
Iowa walked into a Big Red ambush. The Huskers scored the first seven points, prompting a Fran McCaffery tantrum and technical before the first TV timeout. Iowa, the nation’s third-most efficient offense, made only 4 of 33 shots from 3-point range. Fred Hoiberg delighted a lively home crowd with an upset victory.
kfornow.com
Alfalfa Sprouts Recall Expanded
Omaha, NE (December 30, 2022) An Omaha company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises Friday doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday. Nebraska health officials say the 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce...
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Nebraska goes on 20-0 burst, handles Iowa
Nebraska used a 20-0 scoring run in the first half to beat Iowa 66-50 on Thursday night in a Big
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Concession issues at PBA, Ahman Green comes back, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are trying to figure out how to make the concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena quite a bit better than they have been. The issue has been coming up for a little while now, but things hit a head when the Nebraska basketball team took down Iowa in front of a full house.
KETV.com
Omaha archbishop, Nebraska congressman respond to death of Pope Benedict XVI
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Archbishop George Lucas and Rep. Mike Flood responded to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday. Pope Benedict XVI died at his Vatican residence nearly a decade following his retirement — the first pope to resign in almost 600 years. Benedict led...
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nice on New Year’s Day, becoming more interesting next week
If you have any plans on New Year’s Eve, the weather will cooperate. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the evening, dropping to near freezing by midnight. The night looks dry, along with partly cloudy skies. By Sunday morning, we expect lows in the upper-20s across the area.
