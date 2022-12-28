ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETV.com

OPS might not have new superintendent until 2024

OMAHA, Neb. — Next week's Omaha School Board meeting includesan agenda item to seek proposals for a consultant to help in the search for a new superintendent. This comes after superintendent Cheryl Logan announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year. In that announcement, she said it's time for her to "return home" and was grateful for the friendships made and accomplishments since she was hired in 2018.
OMAHA, NE
Salina Post

Area students earn University of Nebraska-Lincoln degrees

LINCOLN, Neb. - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities. Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J....
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing

For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Flag Headed To Championship Of Online Flag Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) December 30, 2022 – Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. The flag is set to compete in the championship of the #CityFlagsTournament22. Lincoln’s flag, designed by Ed Mejia, is squaring off with Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday....
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report

Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Alfalfa Sprouts Recall Expanded

Omaha, NE (December 30, 2022) An Omaha company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises Friday doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday. Nebraska health officials say the 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska

Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness

The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nice on New Year’s Day, becoming more interesting next week

If you have any plans on New Year’s Eve, the weather will cooperate. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the evening, dropping to near freezing by midnight. The night looks dry, along with partly cloudy skies. By Sunday morning, we expect lows in the upper-20s across the area.
