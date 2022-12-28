Read full article on original website
Humane Society sees an uptick in people surrendering man’s best friend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For months, animal shelters across the country have experienced an increase in pet surrenders, especially when it comes to man’s best friend. Rapid City isn’t immune to this phenomenon, with the Humane Society of the Black Hills hitting capacity. According to various news...
Have you ever wondered what happens to the Christmas trees that don’t get sold?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, the Club for Boys has their Christmas tree sale, but they usually don’t sell all of them. This year, they started with 1,600 and were left with about 200 that didn’t have a home for the holidays. In Rapid city, you can bring your tree to the Fitzgerald Stadium of the landfill to be recycled, but make sure to remove all of the decorations first.
What New Year’s resolutions are people making for 2023?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 2023 is quickly approaching and people are counting down the hours, minutes and even the seconds to the new year. With it, most people set resolutions to make the most out of 2023. Here’s some examples of resolutions people have for 2023 and why they...
Dozens of dead geese recovered from Canyon Lake area, avian flu suspected
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Parks and Recreation staff have recovered dozens of dead geese in the Canyon Lake area in the last week. The birds are probable victims of avian flu, and Parks and Recreation has been in contact with Game, Fish and Parks officials, who indicate some of the geese have been sent off for testing.
How to stay safe while celebrating New Year’s Eve
While having fun is a good thing, it’s important to remember to stay safe and aware of what you’re doing and where you’re going. Know what’s happening around you regardless of where you are, and keep an eye on the group that you came with. It is also important to not consume too much alcohol during the night.
Have you seen Emily Beck?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
Go nuts at Nerdy Nuts and create your own peanut butter
Hand-made small batch peanut butter, creating happiness in every jar. Nerdy Nuts founders from South Dakota began making their own peanut butter while living in Colorado, then came back to the Black Hills and began selling their products online. They recently branched out to a brick and mortar in the old Landstrom’s building on Canal Street in Rapid City.
The City of Deadwood gets ready for the New Year’s Eve celebrations
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — New Year’s Eve is Saturday and the City of Deadwood is getting ready for one big celebration. You will find hundreds, if not thousands of people ringing in 2023 right here on Main Street in Deadwood. “This is kind of a special event because...
Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
RCPD searching for 12-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
From Betty White to Rowan Grace to the B-21, check out our Top Stories of 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This year was filled with a lot of amazing stories. From the huge snowstorm that rocked our state this month to Rapid City’s own Rowan Grace making it to the top ten on The Voice. Check out just some of our top-viewed stories. (12-31)...
Here’s Rapid City’s New Year’s holiday schedule
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City public offices and services will be making changes to their schedule for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. City Offices: Because New Year’s Day is on Sunday, city offices will be closing Monday, January 2, when the holiday is federally observed. City...
Rapid City Police Department searching for missing Rapid City man
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud of Rapid City. Yellow Cloud was reported missing Dec. 27 and the last known contact with him was made by Journey On on Dec. 16. Anyone with any...
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
New year, new me! Here are some tips to achieving fitness resolutions for 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As people ring in the new year, making a resolution is something that people often do. Some make goals to travel more, cut back on their spending, decrease screen time or even establish routines to take care of their mental health. One very common New Year’s resolution, however, is exercise and fitness goals for 2023. Whether you want to lose weight or gain strength, here are some tips for you to succeed in achieving your 2023 fitness resolution.
