Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Have you ever wondered what happens to the Christmas trees that don’t get sold?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, the Club for Boys has their Christmas tree sale, but they usually don’t sell all of them. This year, they started with 1,600 and were left with about 200 that didn’t have a home for the holidays. In Rapid city, you can bring your tree to the Fitzgerald Stadium of the landfill to be recycled, but make sure to remove all of the decorations first.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What New Year’s resolutions are people making for 2023?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – 2023 is quickly approaching and people are counting down the hours, minutes and even the seconds to the new year. With it, most people set resolutions to make the most out of 2023. Here’s some examples of resolutions people have for 2023 and why they...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Dozens of dead geese recovered from Canyon Lake area, avian flu suspected

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Parks and Recreation staff have recovered dozens of dead geese in the Canyon Lake area in the last week. The birds are probable victims of avian flu, and Parks and Recreation has been in contact with Game, Fish and Parks officials, who indicate some of the geese have been sent off for testing.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How to stay safe while celebrating New Year’s Eve

While having fun is a good thing, it’s important to remember to stay safe and aware of what you’re doing and where you’re going. Know what’s happening around you regardless of where you are, and keep an eye on the group that you came with. It is also important to not consume too much alcohol during the night.
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Have you seen Emily Beck?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
rcgov.org

Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake

**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Go nuts at Nerdy Nuts and create your own peanut butter

Hand-made small batch peanut butter, creating happiness in every jar. Nerdy Nuts founders from South Dakota began making their own peanut butter while living in Colorado, then came back to the Black Hills and began selling their products online. They recently branched out to a brick and mortar in the old Landstrom’s building on Canal Street in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023

Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WATERTOWN, SD
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD searching for 12-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s Rapid City’s New Year’s holiday schedule

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City public offices and services will be making changes to their schedule for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. City Offices: Because New Year’s Day is on Sunday, city offices will be closing Monday, January 2, when the holiday is federally observed. City...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

New year, new me! Here are some tips to achieving fitness resolutions for 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As people ring in the new year, making a resolution is something that people often do. Some make goals to travel more, cut back on their spending, decrease screen time or even establish routines to take care of their mental health. One very common New Year’s resolution, however, is exercise and fitness goals for 2023. Whether you want to lose weight or gain strength, here are some tips for you to succeed in achieving your 2023 fitness resolution.

