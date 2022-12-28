NEW BEDFORD, Massachusetts (WLNE) — After a diesel spill in the harbor, New Bedford’s fireworks show has been postponed to Sunday, January 1st at 9 pm. New Bedford’s mayor posted on Twitter to announce the cancellation due to the spill in the harbor close to where the fireworks were supposed to be fired, saying you could see a, “… grayish sheen surrounded the Ernestina. Out of an abundance of caution, we have rescheduled the show to tomorrow…”

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO