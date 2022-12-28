ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

MultCo Sheriff's Office destroys over 200 guns used in crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office announced that it had destroyed over 200 guns with the aim of addressing gun violence and safer communities. 286 firearms were destroyed in the initiative. These firearms had been used in criminal cases, such as shootings, robberies, and domestic...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Man wounded in Gresham shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the hospital. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 1st Street and North Main Avenue in Gresham. Police say a man was shot at least once in an alley or parking lot behind...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Lucky Lab closes North Killingsworth pub

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another Portland restaurant has been shuttered because of the pandemic. Lucky Lab Brewing announced its North Killingsworth pub would close just before the holidays. In a Facebook post, the owners say the pandemic made it impossible for the pub to ever gain traction. The brewery's pubs...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Looking Back: Weather headlines and notable moments in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 brought plenty of memorable weather moments across the state of Oregon. In September, the Portland area ended its second longest stretch of days without measurable precipitation at 67 days, besting the 57 days from 2017. The longest streak still belongs to 1967. Portland's water year ended about five inches above normal.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cyclists can celebrate the New Year with a bike ride around Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Street Trust is inviting bicyclists to usher in the New Year with a family-friendly five-mile bike ride around Milwaukie. Participants can check out some of the completed and planned SAFE (Safe Access For Everyone) programs during the ride. Warm drinks will be offered around at...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

TriMet offers free rides on New Year's Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is offering free rides with buses and MAX trains going across the tri-county area starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Most MAX services and all MAX trains will operate on extended hours, and most lines will go until at least 2 a.m. Officials...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: Happy New Year!

Laugh your way into 2023! This 4-hour show is filled with improv, music, circus arts, stand up and more. Each ticket also includes appetizers, desserts and a champagne toast at midnight. The show is at 8 Saturday night. Tickets are $100 online in advance and $110 at the door. How...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy