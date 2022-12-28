Read full article on original website
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
Police arrest 16-year-old after eluding multiple traffic stops in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested a 16-year-old male Friday night after he failed to stop for a traffic violation and eluded police. Officers were called to the area of Southeast 122nd and Powell Boulevard just after 10:15 p.m. and police say the vehicle had previously eluded a traffic stop.
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gunpoint robbery, car chase in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who pleaded guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint and leading police on a chase back in January 2022 was sentenced to five years in prison. JJ Ben, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree robbery with a firearm and felony attempt to elude. According to...
MultCo Sheriff's Office destroys over 200 guns used in crimes
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office announced that it had destroyed over 200 guns with the aim of addressing gun violence and safer communities. 286 firearms were destroyed in the initiative. These firearms had been used in criminal cases, such as shootings, robberies, and domestic...
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in 'unprovoked' NE Portland attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is facing several charges, accused of shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX tracks from a platform at the Gateway Transit Center, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Breanna Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with...
Man wounded in Gresham shooting
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the hospital. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 1st Street and North Main Avenue in Gresham. Police say a man was shot at least once in an alley or parking lot behind...
New tools to combat fentanyl crisis in Clark County as overdoses on the rise
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Agencies across the Pacific Northwest tackled several large-scale fentanyl busts in the last week, including thousands of pills seized in Salem. Now staff with the Clark County Sheriff's Office tell KATU they see this as a top priority going into the new year. In 2022, Clark...
Man arrested in attempted Christmas Eve mail carrier murder, police say
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The suspect who attempted to shoot and kill a mail carrier on Christmas Eve has been arrested, says the Lake Oswego Police Department. Kevin Eugene Irvine, 31, of Tigard, has been apprehended by authorities. On December 24 at around 12:40 p.m., Milwaukie Police Officers responded to...
Man arrested after leading police on wild car chase, dancing in the street, and more
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of running from officers from four police agencies is in custody after a wild car chase. On December 29, 2022, at around 9:21 a.m., the Oregon State Police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving recklessly on I-5. An Oregon State Trooper located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.
Lucky Lab closes North Killingsworth pub
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another Portland restaurant has been shuttered because of the pandemic. Lucky Lab Brewing announced its North Killingsworth pub would close just before the holidays. In a Facebook post, the owners say the pandemic made it impossible for the pub to ever gain traction. The brewery's pubs...
Portland non-profit has door smashed during meal service, 10th glass replacement this year
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shelter and service center in Portland's Old Town neighborhood is cleaning up after someone smashed their glass door Thursday morning. The executive director of Blanchet House says an irate person, who was being served, smashed it during breakfast service. No one was hurt, but it...
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
Looking Back: Weather headlines and notable moments in 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 brought plenty of memorable weather moments across the state of Oregon. In September, the Portland area ended its second longest stretch of days without measurable precipitation at 67 days, besting the 57 days from 2017. The longest streak still belongs to 1967. Portland's water year ended about five inches above normal.
Cyclists can celebrate the New Year with a bike ride around Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Street Trust is inviting bicyclists to usher in the New Year with a family-friendly five-mile bike ride around Milwaukie. Participants can check out some of the completed and planned SAFE (Safe Access For Everyone) programs during the ride. Warm drinks will be offered around at...
Some Portland passengers feel 'fortunate' as Southwest resumes normal air operations
PORTLAND, Ore. — There was finally progress for passengers in the Southwest Airlines ticket line Friday at Portland International Airport. Brad and Teri King, from Vancouver, got their boarding passes early in the morning for what was their fourth flight change this week. There was a silver lining to the travel nightmare, though.
TriMet offers free rides on New Year's Eve
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is offering free rides with buses and MAX trains going across the tri-county area starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Most MAX services and all MAX trains will operate on extended hours, and most lines will go until at least 2 a.m. Officials...
Things 2 Do: Happy New Year!
Laugh your way into 2023! This 4-hour show is filled with improv, music, circus arts, stand up and more. Each ticket also includes appetizers, desserts and a champagne toast at midnight. The show is at 8 Saturday night. Tickets are $100 online in advance and $110 at the door. How...
