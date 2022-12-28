ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVNT-TV

NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary

NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country’s most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

