Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted CarjackingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
fox4news.com
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Hospital Nation's Busiest ER: Study
Parkland Memorial Hospital is home to the nation's busiest emergency room according to a study done by NiceRx. In 2022, the Dallas hospital reported the most emergency visits in 2021. Overall, Parkland saw 210,152 ER check-ins. Research revealed that hospitals across DFW saw a rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading...
advocatemag.com
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst): Meet our neighborhood’s killer docs
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
Used Clothing Store 2nd STREET USA To Open Location In Frisco, Texas
2nd STREET USA, a retailer that buys and sells used clothing and accessories, has announced that it will be opening up a new store in Frisco, Texas. The Frisco location — which will be located inside of the Preston Ridge shopping mall — will be the company’s 20th store in the U.S. and will be almost 6,500 square feet in size.
Watch: Lone Star NYE fireworks show from Dallas
Dallas welcomed 2023 with a massive 360-degree fireworks show on top of the iconic Reunion Tower.
advocatemag.com
A pic of the long pre-new year line at Spec’s goes viral
If you’re wondering what’s open Jan 1-2, we have you covered right here. Of note, no hard booze is sold in Dallas Sunday or Monday. And as this bird’s-eye-view photo of a long and winding queue at Spec’s at Walnut Hill and Central makes it way around the inter webs, speculation abounds — are people this desperate over the prospect of two full days of closed liquor stores? Is Spec’s giving the good stuff away? Are we missing something?
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
How much did Southwest's meltdown cost one Wylie family? Here's the math.
WYLIE, Texas — Southwest Airlines' major meltdown has cost thousands of customers across the country a ton of money. Three days' worth of food, hotels and transportation cost the Kerrigan family of Wylie more than $2,000 out of pocket just to get back to Texas safely. Here's the math...
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Attempted Carjacking Turned Shooting Rattles Diners in Busy Shopping Center
An attempted carjacking rattled nerves at a crowded shopping center on the edge of the Park Cities Friday night. It was just before 6:30 that witnesses dining in Odelay near the Dallas North Tollway and Lovers Lane say several shots rang out. “Six, eight, maybe 10. It was not one...
Frisco police warning about new 'jugging' theft trend
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
tourcounsel.com
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
dallasexpress.com
Michigan Murder Suspect Killed by DFW Police
A suspect killed in a police shooting in Weatherford on Christmas Eve had ties to two out-of-state crimes, according to Weatherford police. The altercation began at 8 a.m. on December 24 when police officers responded to a report regarding a carjacking in Georgia the previous day. An officer located the...
dallasexpress.com
A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?
After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
fortworthinc.com
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep 11 siblings fed in Monterrey, Mexico, has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex, either. In fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine.”
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
