ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’

By Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1kjX_0jwvOsSP00

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how the fatal deputy-involved shooting of 39-year-old Rigo Mendez is alleged to have transpired.

On Monday, a woman who identified herself as Mendez’s wife told ValleyCentral in an email that she disputes the sheriff office’s account of the events and said that the man did not have a weapon.

According to the custodial death report, deputies responded to 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 Road in Weslaco for a welfare check after someone called 911 and reported a person shooting a weapon inside a home where children were present.

Woman accused of murder misses court date; Funeral home confirms her death

When deputies arrived, Mendez was inside with a weapon, the report alleges.

“Deputies then heard gunshots coming from inside the house,” the report stated. “Deputies took cover and could see that shots were being fired towards their direction.”

According to the report, Mendez told a negotiator that he had visual of law enforcement officers and “was going to kill them.”

Mendez then exited the home through the garage with a rifle and “gunfire was exchanged and the suspect fell to the ground,” the report stated.

Brownsville PD: Man arrested on DWI, other charges on Christmas Eve

An area of the report asking if the decedent displayed or used a weapon was submitted with “discharged firearm.”

Deputies provided first aid before Mendez was transported by air to an Edinburg hospital, where he died from his injuries, the report stated.

The Texas Rangers is investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man with clean record, crashes into home, flees scene

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police located and arrested a man after he crashed into a residence and fled the scene on foot Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Capri St., Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed. Three people were inside […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Affidavit: Weslaco woman allegedly rammed into ex’s vehicle

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Weslaco police arrested a woman accused of ramming into her ex’s vehicle while she had children inside of her vehicle, police documents indicate. Karen Abigail Hernandez was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI: Man tried to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at Stripes in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate. Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. A criminal complaint obtained […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrives dead at hospital, one charged with murder

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day. Authorities responded to Mission Hospital […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Teen’s ‘small amount of marijuana’ weighed five pounds

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager who told Cameron County deputies he had a “small amount of marijuana” was arrested after authorities found the drugs weighed five pounds. Ernesto Zavala, 17, was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Why celebratory gunfire shouldn’t be celebrated

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Anyone shooting a gun into the air in celebration may not intend to harm anyone, but those bullets can return to the ground with enough force to cause serious injury or death. That’s exactly what happened in 2017 when Texas state Rep. Armando Martinez was struck in the head by a stray bullet […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two migrants sentenced for assault on Border Patrol agents

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrants have been sentenced for two separate assaults of a federal officer in the Rio Grande Valley, authorities announced this week. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Mexican national and Honduran national both were convicted for assault in separate incidents. On Feb. 18, agents […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Two hospitalized by accident that involved motorcycle

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen. At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street. Two people, the rider […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Man arrested on DWI, other charges on Christmas Eve

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police officers arrested a 24-year-old man on Christmas Eve on charges of DWI and other charges. Roberto Noe Garcia Del Fierro Jr. was charged with DWI, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, hit and run, and accident involving injury, according to police. Del Fierro was driving a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy