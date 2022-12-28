Read full article on original website
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
PBS Reveals 2023 Debut Dates: When To See ‘All Creatures Great And Small,’ ‘Vienna Blood,’ ‘Tom Jones’ And More
PBS will bring back six series and premiere two period dramas in 2023, which includes the debut of Tom Jones on Masterpiece that’s based on the 1749 novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. “PBS continues to bring dramas that appeal to the entire family, from mysteries like Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece and Vienna Blood to coming-of-age stories like Sanditon on Masterpiece and La Otra Mirada. This season’s lineup of period dramas is our most extensive to date, with hours of captivating storytelling from January to May,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President Program Scheduling at PBS. “Not only do we have returning seasons...
tvinsider.com
Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81
Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
ETOnline.com
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man in Love in ABC's 'The Company You Keep' First Look (Exclusive)
Milo Ventimiglia is going from daddy duty to a con man in love. In ABC's upcoming heist drama, The Company You Keep, the This Is Us star plays Charlie, a suave con man, who unexpectedly falls in love with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. Their night of passion unravels a web of complications for the unlikely duo as their paths are unknowingly on a collision course.
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
Snowfall Season 6: FX Sets Premiere Date for Crime Drama's Final Season
We knew Franklin’s story was coming to an end, and now we know exactly when. FX has announced that Snowfall will premiere the first two episodes of its sixth and final season on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10/9c. All episodes of the crime drama’s 10-episode farewell run will also stream the next day on Hulu. Season 6 picks up in October 1986 as “civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family,” per the official synopsis. “Franklin (played by Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA...
The Verge
Sherlock Holmes will finally escape copyright this weekend
Watching the copyrights on art expire still feels like a novelty. After all, the US public domain was frozen in time for 20 years, thawing only in 2019. But this weekend’s Public Domain Day will give our cultural commons a few particularly notable new works. As outlined by Duke Law School’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, the start of 2023 will mark the end of US copyrights on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s final Sherlock Holmes stories — along with the seminal science fiction movie Metropolis, Virginia Woolf’s To the Lighthouse, and the first full-length “talkie” film The Jazz Singer.
studyfinds.org
Best Netflix Shows of All-Time: Top 5 Hit Series Most Recommended By Expert Websites
Originally launched as a streaming service for external production companies, Netflix’s selection of movies and shows now includes thousands of original titles. Starting in 2012 with its debut of House of Cards, Netflix has now made its own content a huge focal point of the platform, and with great success. But with over 1,500 original titles and more being added weekly, what are the best Netflix series of all time?
From Britney Spears to John Stonehouse, a great true-life story is worth telling again and again
Jennifer Lawrence was all set to play Silicon Valley fraudster Elizabeth Holmes in new movie Bad Blood – the next film from Adam McKay, director of Don’t Look Up, which Lawrence also starred in. Then she caught The Dropout, on streaming service Hulu, where Amanda Seyfried plays, you’ve guessed it, Elizabeth Holmes. “I thought she was terrific. I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it,” said Lawrence and promptly exited Bad Blood.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox's New Netflix Series Is Climbing the Top 10 Charts
While Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil for this upcoming Disney+ series, the actor's new TV series has just premiered on Netflix and is already climbing the charts. Titled Treason, and created by Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman, the MCU star leads the limited series as an MI6 agent whose ties to a Russian spy (fellow Marvel star Olga Kurylenko aka Black Widow's Taskmaster) land him in hot water. The five episode series just premiered on Monday and is currently sitting at #4 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, but it's worth noting that everything ahead of it have been HUGE titles like Emily in Paris and Wednesday, putting Treason in a decent spot.
Review: The 10 best movies of 2022
Film critic Peter Travers shared his ranking of the best 10 movies of 2022.
Good News Network
America’s Favorite TV Shows in 2022 Ranked in New Poll
Despite recent setbacks, a new survey suggests that Netflix is still a heavyweight contender in the television world. More than 2,000 American adults were surveyed by OnePoll, and each chose their favorites from among all the television series they watched in 2022. In addition to securing the No. 1 choice...
ComicBook
Netflix's White Noise Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
White Noise has a Rotten Tomatoes score and the project is looking pretty mixed. At the time of writing, the Netflix movie has a critics score of 63. While that isn't setting the world on fire, it is enough to keep it in the fresh distinction. However, over on the audience side of things, it's a little bit less positive with a 55%. A lot of people were shocked when Noah Baumbach decided to pursue this project. As with a lot of strange fiction, it can be hard to capture the unique edges of a book like Don Delilo's novel. The 1985 book is quite the journey on the page and probably even more of a handful when it comes to bringing it to life on film. As more people get to see it, White Noise could prove to be even more of a conversation starter among film Twitter users. Check out what the company has to say about the recent release down below.
Collider
Everything Leaving Hulu in January 2023
While Hulu will be bringing in plenty of great new titles this January, other popular films will be leaving the service, so mark your calendars and prepare for a movie binge if you've been meaning to watch any of these titles, because they won't be on the service for much longer. The ever-popular movie musical Mamma Mia! is one of the titles leaving if you're in need of some Meryl Streep and ABBA in your life. The first seven films in the Saw franchise will also be leaving the service in January. Other titles departing include American Assassin, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Say Anything, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Cast Away.
Navy Times
New in 2023: US troops in Europe to continue deployments, training
Roughly 20,000 troops mobilized in Europe in support of NATO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are on track to stay in place going into the new year, training not only with local partners, but with Ukrainian troops outside of their country. The Pentagon announced Dec. 15 that monthly rotations...
Nike Training Club Launches On Netflix
Netflix and Nike have teamed up to help subscribers reach their fitness goals in 2023 with the launch of the Nike Training Club. The first batch of 46 videos is now available on the streaming platform. To find the exercise sessions, all users have to do is search for “fitness.” Each Nike Training Club program has multiple episodes and when Netflix releases the whole series there will be a total of 30 hours of motivating exercise sessions. The streamer noted that all programs will be available in multiple languages across all of Netflix’s plans. The move comes at the close of a...
Navy Times
Satellite images show war in Europe and 2022′s major events
War returned to Europe in 2022 as Russian forces invaded neighboring Ukraine. At the same time, China continued its march toward a more modern military. Satellite imagery provider Maxar Technologies compiled a look at the year in images, showing major events from the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and nighttime at the World Cup in Qatar to crowds in London waiting to pay respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II after her death and volcanic eruptions in Tonga and Hawaii.
