Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Warriors still miss GP2 after discovering his true NBA value
The NBA season is in its 11th week and Gary Payton II, who left the Warriors to sign the Portland Trail Blazers, has yet to make his debut. And he won’t be on the court Friday night when the teams play at Chase Center. Payton’s long-term unavailability is the...
NBC Sports
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy
Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
NBC Sports
GP2 amazingly knew Klay's dagger 3-pointer was going in
Warriors fans at Chase Center could feel it coming, and injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could see it coming. Klay Thompson's 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining in regulation helped seal the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Blazers on Friday night, and GP2's reaction as the shot was about to go in says it all.
NBC Sports
GP2 given Warriors ring by Draymond before game vs. Blazers
With his Basketball Hall of Famer father watching from a courtside seat, Gary Payton II received his 2021-22 NBA championship ring in a ceremony before the Warriors' Friday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers. GP2 picked up his ring from former Golden State teammate Draymond Green just before tip-off...
Trent scores 35 points, Raptors beat short-handed Suns
TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 113-104 victory over the short-handed and sloppy Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Scottie Barnes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter and rookie center Christian Kololo followed with his first career 3 help the Raptors win for the third time in 11 games. O.G. Anunoby scored 16 points and Barnes finished with 11. Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven consecutive games. Vince Carter did it in a franchise-record eight straight in February and March of 2001. Trent shot 11 for 22, making 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: I hope Eric Bieniemy gets a head-coaching job, I’d rather not have it be in Denver
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said for years that he thinks Eric Bieniemy should be a head coach, and he continues to say so. But he’s hoping not to have to coach against him twice a year. Asked about Bieniemy’s head-coaching candidacy this week after the Broncos’ job...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
NBC Sports
McGlinchey's recent strides to be tested vs. Raiders' Crosby
SANTA CLARA — Mike McGlinchey will be facing one of his biggest challenges on Sunday when the 49ers face off against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The veteran right tackle will line up across from Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who will be doing everything possible to bring 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to the ground. Crosby, a two-time Pro Bowler, already has racked up 11.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 15 contests.
Best Bet: Lions' Offense Will Light Up Bears' Defense
The Lions put up a significant amount of points at Ford Field.
NBC Sports
Draymond reflects on GP2's journey, 'honored' to present ring
Draymond Green forever will remember Gary Payton II coming up to him after a five-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2021, and thanking him. Green was confused at the time, and smiles at the memory now. Payton's 10-day contract was coming to an end,...
NBC Sports
How Mazzulla suffered eye injury that may sideline him vs. Clippers
The Boston Celtics may be without their head coach for the second straight game Thursday night. Joe Mazzulla is questionable for Boston's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden after missing Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets due to eye irritation. Mazzulla suffered corneal abrasions during a recent...
NBC Sports
20 Under 25 lookahead: Who are Boston's next bright young stars?
There's plenty of young talent on the Boston sports scene right now. Just not that young. NBC Sports Boston recently unveiled its annual ranking of the top 20 Boston athletes under age 25, and of the top 10 players, seven will turn 25 in 2023. That group includes the entire...
NBC Sports
Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues
The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again. Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors' longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues
Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard. "He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."
NBC Sports
Crosby shuts down made-up Bosa beef ahead of 49ers-Raiders
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn. Crosby, a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Bosa, who the 49ers took No. 2 overall, are two of the league's top defensive ends.
NBC Sports
Wiseman sprains ankle during 3-on-3, will miss Blazers game
SAN FRANCISCO -- James Wiseman can't catch a break. After finally finding his rhythm and impacting NBA games in multiple ways for the Warriors, the reserve big man was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report. He initially was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, and officially will...
NBC Sports
Kerr calls Jerome, Lamb earning Dubs roster spots 'possible'
Steve Kerr recognizes the Warriors will have tough decisions to make on two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb. Speaking with 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson and Allen Stiles on Thursday, Kerr shared his thoughts on potentially keeping both Jerome and Lamb with the squad full time. "I mean I...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers ride very strong start to New Year's Eve win
The Sixers finished 2022 with a best-of-both-worlds win in Oklahoma City. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and P.J. Tucker all had injury management nights Saturday. They watched the Sixers earn a 116-95 victory on New Year's Eve over the Thunder at Paycom Center. It was a well-balanced, satisfying conclusion to the...
NBC Sports
Reports: Cavaliers, Nuggets both looking for wing help at trade deadline
Two-way wing players are the most valuable asset in the NBA right now, every team seems to be looking for more of them. Two teams in particular are rolling into the Feb. 9 trade deadline looking for wing help: the Cavaliers and Nuggets. The Cavaliers’ search for help at the...
Comments / 0