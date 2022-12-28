ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA police offer reward to find Christmas hit-and-run killer

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Los Angeles police announced a $50,000 reward on Thursday for tips that lead detectives to the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman and injured a half-dozen other people during an illegal street takeover on Christmas day.

Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was killed when the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro lost control around 9 p.m. Sunday and ran off the roadway, colliding with a group of spectators, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The driver fled on foot.

The crash occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood during a takeover — an exhibition of speed and wild driving where drivers shut down intersections and perform car stunts like doughnuts, drifting and burnouts.

About 200 people were watching from the street, and investigators believe six or seven people were hurt, with at least three of them critically injured.

Police asked the public for help identifying the injured victims, as well as the Camaro's driver. The reward is being offered for information that leads to the identity, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

