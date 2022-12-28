ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
WACO, TX
KWTX

19-year-old arrested in Waco for indecent exposure

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Waco have arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith for indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. According to police, they received multiple calls starting in September of 2022 that a male was exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks in Waco.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police make indecent exposure arrest after reports from around Waco

Waco police announced an arrest Friday related to reports received since September “of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city.”. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was arrested on Waco police warrants charging Class B misdemeanor indecent exposure and third-degree felony indecency with...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Engaged couples out thousands of dollars after wedding venue in Hill County closes, not offering refunds

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of brides are frustrated and scrambling for solutions after their wedding venue told them they were closing their doors. The situation has brought on a lot of confusion and stress for these bride-to-be’s. They were told just before Christmas that their venue at Leatherberry Oaks was closed, and the owner’s said there was no money left to provide refunds.
HILL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Warrant forgiveness is coming to a close in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has given those with outstanding warrants the opportunity to pay fees at the court located on 200 East Avenue D. Suite 1 instead of going to jail from Dec. 1 to 31. Warrants for misdemeanors such as traffic tickets, petty theft or...
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Last train to Gatesville rolled through 50 years ago

It was just over 50 years ago — Nov. 14, 1972 — that the Cotton Belt train whistle blew, and the train slowly pulled away from the depot in Gatesville for the last time. This would leave Gatesville without a rail service for the first time since the train had started visiting in 1882.
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Central Texas parents offering to pay school lunch balances

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story did not clarify that Temple ISD and Waco ISD already offer free breakfast and lunch for all students. School kicks off again next week and Temple parent Mya Manuel wants to help at least one Central Texas family start the year off right.
TEMPLE, TX
Navasota Examiner

Christmas ends, naughty list begins

A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Christian Robinson, former Auburn assistant, lands new job in Big 12

Christian Robinson, a former Georgia linebacker who was an assistant at Florida and last season at Auburn, has landed a new job in the Big 12. Robinson moves to Baylor after he coached linebackers at Auburn during last season after 4 seasons in the same position at Florida. He also served as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State (2017), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Georgia (2013-14). Robinson played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-12.
WACO, TX

