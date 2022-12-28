Read full article on original website
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
KWTX
19-year-old arrested in Waco for indecent exposure
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Waco have arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith for indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. According to police, they received multiple calls starting in September of 2022 that a male was exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks in Waco.
Boiling Water Notice Is In Order For Streets In Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights sent out a notice that residents' and company's water may be off due to repairs to the city's water main. If you live in the area of 3091 Cathy Road through 3509 Cathy Road, these will be the areas that are affected by this water shutdown, unfortunately.
KWTX
East Riverside residents concerned about City of Waco’s plan to provide assistance to group building new housing, retail development
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council on Jan. 17, 2023, is scheduled to vote on a recommendation to provide $350,000 in assistance for a new development that has some residents in the East Riverside neighborhood concerned. City officials gathered at City Hall to discuss various investment opportunities in the...
WacoTrib.com
Police make indecent exposure arrest after reports from around Waco
Waco police announced an arrest Friday related to reports received since September “of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city.”. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was arrested on Waco police warrants charging Class B misdemeanor indecent exposure and third-degree felony indecency with...
KBTX.com
Bryan man accused of shooting law enforcement officers in custody, now in hospital
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period is now in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound received prior to his arrest in the Benchley area Friday afternoon. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, was found in an area west...
KWTX
Engaged couples out thousands of dollars after wedding venue in Hill County closes, not offering refunds
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of brides are frustrated and scrambling for solutions after their wedding venue told them they were closing their doors. The situation has brought on a lot of confusion and stress for these bride-to-be’s. They were told just before Christmas that their venue at Leatherberry Oaks was closed, and the owner’s said there was no money left to provide refunds.
Suspects wanted for burglarizing 5 Temple businesses in single night: Police
Three people are wanted in connection with burglarizing five different Temple businesses in a single night.
KWTX
Central Texas law enforcement agencies unite this holiday season to help family of slain McGregor women
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are uniting to make sure the family of two victims from the deadly McGregor shooting in September is cared for over the holidays. Lori Aviles, 47, and her daughter Natalie, 20, were among the five victims killed when a neighbor went on...
KWTX
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
KWTX
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
Warrant forgiveness is coming to a close in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has given those with outstanding warrants the opportunity to pay fees at the court located on 200 East Avenue D. Suite 1 instead of going to jail from Dec. 1 to 31. Warrants for misdemeanors such as traffic tickets, petty theft or...
Gatesville Messenger
Last train to Gatesville rolled through 50 years ago
It was just over 50 years ago — Nov. 14, 1972 — that the Cotton Belt train whistle blew, and the train slowly pulled away from the depot in Gatesville for the last time. This would leave Gatesville without a rail service for the first time since the train had started visiting in 1882.
Bell County police searching for missing teen last seen on Christmas
Larrissa Ranae Eickenhorst, 17, is described as a white female, at five feet, two inches, weighing about 190 pounds.
Central Texas parents offering to pay school lunch balances
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story did not clarify that Temple ISD and Waco ISD already offer free breakfast and lunch for all students. School kicks off again next week and Temple parent Mya Manuel wants to help at least one Central Texas family start the year off right.
Navasota Examiner
Christmas ends, naughty list begins
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Christian Robinson, former Auburn assistant, lands new job in Big 12
Christian Robinson, a former Georgia linebacker who was an assistant at Florida and last season at Auburn, has landed a new job in the Big 12. Robinson moves to Baylor after he coached linebackers at Auburn during last season after 4 seasons in the same position at Florida. He also served as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State (2017), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Georgia (2013-14). Robinson played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-12.
News Channel 25
Local business struggles to bounce back from 2022 challenges, economists say 2023 looking better
WACO, Texas — People and businesses all across the country have felt the hurt from inflation for over a year now, but one small business in Waco tells 25 News bouncing back is even harder than expected. YOUtopia Essentials first opened during May of 2021. The shop offers all...
Baylor Bears’ Al Walcott Enters Transfer Portal
Baylor Bears safety Al Walcott will be entering the transfer portal as a grad student
