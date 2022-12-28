ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WRAL News

Electoral vote law fix included in new federal spending package

RALEIGH, N.C. — A provision tucked into in the omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden this week is intended to lessen the chances of a repeat of the January 6th insurrection in the future. The January 6th insurrection started after Republican former president Donald Trump publicly called...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations

KINGSHILL, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes

ST. LOUIS — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution. The rule defines which “waters of...
ARIZONA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
WRAL News

Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
WRAL News

Electoral count reform a part of bill signed by President Joe Biden

A provision tucked into in the omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden this week should make a repeat of the Jan. 6th insurrection less likely in the future.
WRAL News

Judge temporarily blocks California fast food wages law

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state of California from implementing a landmark new law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne Chang's order came in response to a lawsuit by restaurant industry groups...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction

The Afghan woman ran down the street towards her friend’s apartment as soon as she heard the news: the White House had publicly weighed in on her family’s case. Surely her child, who she says was abducted by a U.S. Marine more than a year ago, would now be returned, she thought. She was so excited that it was only after she’d arrived that she realized she wasn’t wearing any shoes.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on

KYIV, UKRAINE — Ten months into Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, overwhelming evidence shows the Kremlin’s troops have waged total war, with disregard for international laws governing the treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield. Ukraine is investigating more than 58,000 potential Russian war crimes —...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022

Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and...
