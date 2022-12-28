Read full article on original website
Electoral vote law fix included in new federal spending package
RALEIGH, N.C. — A provision tucked into in the omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden this week is intended to lessen the chances of a repeat of the January 6th insurrection in the future. The January 6th insurrection started after Republican former president Donald Trump publicly called...
Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations
KINGSHILL, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.
EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes
ST. LOUIS — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution. The rule defines which “waters of...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump's Favorite Newspaper Warns GOP on Verge of 'Massive' Self-Sabotage
"Republicans have a unique talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," the New York Post warned. "They should not exercise it here."
Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts
Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
Electoral count reform a part of bill signed by President Joe Biden
A provision tucked into in the omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden this week should make a repeat of the Jan. 6th insurrection less likely in the future. A provision tucked into in the omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden this week should make a repeat of the Jan. 6th insurrection less likely in the future.
Judge temporarily blocks California fast food wages law
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state of California from implementing a landmark new law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne Chang's order came in response to a lawsuit by restaurant industry groups...
Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction
The Afghan woman ran down the street towards her friend’s apartment as soon as she heard the news: the White House had publicly weighed in on her family’s case. Surely her child, who she says was abducted by a U.S. Marine more than a year ago, would now be returned, she thought. She was so excited that it was only after she’d arrived that she realized she wasn’t wearing any shoes.
Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ten months into Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, overwhelming evidence shows the Kremlin’s troops have waged total war, with disregard for international laws governing the treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield. Ukraine is investigating more than 58,000 potential Russian war crimes —...
Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022
Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and...
