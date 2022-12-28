ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Tropicana, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide Saturday after a man was found dead in his home. The investigation is taking place in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said they received a call around 12:20 p.m. Dec. 31 about an unresponsive person inside a home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect after road rage incident

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shot and killed a suspect after a road rage incident Friday near Charleston and Lamb. LVMPD said at 11:01 a.m., police received a call for service in regard to a road rage incident. During this, police said the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say

Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy