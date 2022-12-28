Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Tropicana, Rainbow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide Saturday after a man was found dead in his home. The investigation is taking place in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said they received a call around 12:20 p.m. Dec. 31 about an unresponsive person inside a home.
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in November deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred last month.
Police investigate death of man found in crashed car with apparent gunshot wound
A man was found dead Saturday morning from an apparent gunshot wound, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.
Fox5 KVVU
Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Suspect in road-rage incident dead following officer-involved shooting
On December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:01 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call referencing a road rage incident near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect after road rage incident
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shot and killed a suspect after a road rage incident Friday near Charleston and Lamb. LVMPD said at 11:01 a.m., police received a call for service in regard to a road rage incident. During this, police said the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
Fox5 KVVU
Child dies, 5 others injured in Christmas day crash outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child was killed and five other people were injured in a crash outside of Las Vegas on Christmas Day. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 25 on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12, near Seven Magic Mountains between Las Vegas and Jean.
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Charleston, Lamb
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were involved in a shooting on Friday morning, the department confirms.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police respond to shooting near Fremont Street Experience, 2 injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is responding to a reported shooting near the Fremont Street Experience Thursday night. According to police, two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg near Fremont Street and N. 4th Street. The suspect remains outstanding,...
Washington murder suspects arrested after chase from North Las Vegas to Mesquite
Two people wanted for murder in Lacey, Washington were arrested a few miles outside of Mesquite, Nevada on Friday afternoon after a police pursuit that began in North Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing husband on Christmas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman allegedly tried to stab her husband to death on Christmas Day, according to authorities. Samantha Toland, 28, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center since her arrest on Dec. 25. She is accused of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
Family searches for answers 1 month after Las Vegas father of 4 is killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas family is asking for help in getting any information that could lead to the arrest of a person who killed their loved one.
Man injured in stabbing near Las Vegas Arts District, police say
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man had been injured following a stabbing near the Arts District on Thursday.
2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say
Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
Fox5 KVVU
Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
KTNV
Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help after 2 suspects accused of battery, multiple robberies
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a robbery that occurred in early November. Police say two suspects had been seen stealing items on multiple occasions from a business near the 3400 block of East Tropicana Road. At...
