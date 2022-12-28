ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Lady Vols to host Alabama on New Year's Day

The Lady Vols will host Alabama on the first day of 2023 in the SEC home opener after claiming a road win at Florida to start conference play. Tipoff between Tennessee (9-6, 1-0) and Alabama (12-2, 1-0) is set for 12 p.m. Eastern (TV: SEC Network) with former Lady Vol Tamika Catchings serving as an analyst. A win for the Lady Vols would be the program’s 500th at Thompson-Boling Arena, which opened in 1987.
Vols freshman report: Orange Bowl

Several of Tennessee's starters and regular contributors didn't play Friday night in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. That forced them to rely on some different combinations of players, including some of their true freshmen, one of whom was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Freshman...
Snap Judgments: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14

FORT LAUDERDALE — Below are initial, immediate observations following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee. That's a gut punch to lose by three possessions to a Tennessee team that was without its Heisman-worthy quarterback or best wide receivers. A reality check to score 14 points against a Tennessee defense that allowed 63 against South Carolina and 24 against Missouri and Tennessee-Martin. A brought-back-down-to-earth game for the freshman quarterback. A somewhat sobering performance for members of the offensive line. A sad sendoff for the seniors.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
