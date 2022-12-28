ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

agupdate.com

Healthy eating starts with setting goals

Many New Year’s resolutions are goals of eating healthier and getting in better shape. However, starting those habits can be tricky. The first week may go well, but a busy schedule or slip-up can often upend those lofty expectations. Setting some more realistic goals may be key to achieving what most set out to do after Jan. 1, says Caitlyn Ferin, a dietitian with Midwest grocer Fareway.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
shefinds

4 High-Fiber Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists

As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
shefinds

Want To Lose Weight In The New Year? This Is The Best Breakfast You Could Have Every Morning, Nutritionists Say

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day–especially when it comes to weight loss. If you want to eat healthier and lose weight in the new year, a healthy breakfast meal is a great way to start. Research shows that a morning meal can be good for losing weight. It could be because eating foods with protein and fiber in the morning keeps your appetite in check for the rest of the day. Specifically, health experts recommend a healthy breakfast of avocado on whole-grain toast to achieve your weight loss goals for 2023.
shefinds

2 Metabolism-Boosting Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

Everyone wants to lose weight fast, but experts agree it must be done safely. You need a balanced diet, daily exercise, sleeping eight hours a day, and keeping yourself hydrated. A great–and healthy–way to lose weight quickly is to boost your metabolism. Harvard Health Publishing describes metabolism as, “the series of chemical reactions in a living organism that create and break down energy necessary for life.” To put it simply, it’s the rate your body uses energy or burns calories. So, by eating or drinking things that boost your metabolism, you could be that much closer to your weight loss goals.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
shefinds

3 Food Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain

Weight loss can be a tricky process. There seems to be conflicting information all over about what the best diet to follow is, what sort of workouts you should do for the best results, whether or not you should try out intermittent fasting, and more. And while there may not be a clear-cut “right” way to do all of these things, there are definitely a few crucial mistakes that health experts agree you should avoid at all costs if you want to lose weight. If you’ve found that you’re not progressing the way you’d like to on your weight loss journey, you could be making one of them.
MedicalXpress

Research links addictive behavior to personality, psychopathology

Substance use disorder (SUD) includes dependence syndromes and harmful use of illicit drugs and alcohol. SUD is often complicated by a repetitive pattern of abstinence-reinstatement and psychiatric comorbidities. The personality traits of people with SUD may also be factors contributing to continuous use of substances. It is plausible that SUD reflects a complex interplay between substance use, dependence features, clinical symptoms and personality traits.
EatingWell

Can You Practice Mindful Eating While Trying to Lose Weight?

Mindful eating is an increasingly popular practice. It involves being truly present with your meals and tuning in to all five senses while eating. Listening to the crunch of an apple. Tasting the depth of flavor in a sandwich. Noticing the feeling of salivation as you eat a piece of chocolate. Oftentimes, we eat on-the-go or squeeze in a quick lunch while working. We are generally very disconnected from the eating experience and out of touch with our body's sensations. When people start practicing mindful eating, they may do so with the intention of getting healthier and even losing weight. But is that contrary to the foundation of mindful eating? In this article, we'll share what mindful eating is, the benefits of mindful eating and whether it can be practiced while trying to lose weight.
natureworldnews.com

How to Lose Weight Fast for Women

The easiest way to lose weight quickly Reduce your intake of processed carbohydrates. Cutting back on the level of carbohydrates is one approach to help you lose weight quickly. Consume proteins, fats, and vegetables. At each meal, try to incorporate a variety of foods. Get your body moving. While exercise...
