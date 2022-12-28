Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Pacific Marine unit to hit initial operational capability
The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, the newly reorganized unit that plans to be the Marine Corps’ eyes and ears in the Pacific, is set to reach initial operational capability by the end of September 2023, according to Lt. Col. Kurt Stahl, a 3rd Marine Division spokesman. The 3rd Marine...
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Will sailor pay and paperwork problems get better?
The Navy’s massive, multiyear initiative to modernize its human resources systems has led to disruptions in sailor pay, benefits and discharge paperwork in recent years as the service seeks to modernize and streamline dozens of very old systems into something resembling a modern 21st-century digital infrastructure. One day in...
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
defensenews.com
US Army makes largest helicopter award in 40 years
UPDATE - This story has been updated to clarify how the legacy fleet will be replaced with Future Vertical Lift aircraft. WASHINGTON — Textron’s Bell has won the U.S. Army’s competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, the service’s largest helicopter procurement decision in 40 years.
WLTX.com
Four U.S. Navy sailors at same command appear to have died by suicide in less than a month
NORFOLK, Va. — Four Navy sailors appear to have died by suicide over the course of less than a month in the same Navy command in Norfolk, Va., according to a Navy official. All of them were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), which repairs and maintains military ships. Most of the sailors were already on limited-duty status for a variety of mental and physical reasons, the Navy official also confirmed. Their status raises questions about whether there were sufficient health resources available to the sailors. NBC News first reported the suicides.
The US Army's laser weapon platoon will be ready next month
The U.S. Army will field its first platoon of laser-powered weapons next month, Task & Purpose reported. Based on the Stryker vehicle platform, the weapon system dubbed Guardian consists of a 50-kilowatt laser system that can take down drones, rockets, and mortar. The changing face of warfare has seen the...
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate
The world is a little crazy and off-kilter nowadays, but that theft is a whole other level of messed up!. Photo of then Sergeant First Class Petry Used with permission.Photo byUS Army - used with permission.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
Defense One
Sikorsky and Boeing Challenge Army Decision to Replace Black Hawk with Bell V-280 Tiltrotor
Sikorsky and Boeing are challenging the Army’s decision to replace the service’s Black Hawk helicopters with tiltrotor aircraft manufactured by Textron’s Bell. The announcement comes four weeks after the Army chose the Bell-made V-280 Valor over the Defiant X, a new-design helicopter jointly made by Sikorsky and Boeing, for what the service calls the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, or FLRAA.
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
6 surprising things about US military boot camps
Across the different branches of the military, recruits undergo weeks-long periods of challenging basic training to prepare them for their service.
MilitaryTimes
Marine colonel awards medal to corporal who saved his life
Marine Col. Carlos Urbina was having lunch with a friend in a restaurant on the Marine base in Quantico, Virginia, on Nov. 14 when he started to feel unwell. The colonel, who serves as the director of the command element of the Capabilities Development Directorate’s information division, thought nothing of it at first. But then he went into sudden cardiac arrest, he told reporters.
MilitaryTimes
Army special operations rethinking force structure, tech
The next year could prove pivotal for the Army’s most elite forces, as ongoing experiments with force structure and how to best integrate technical expertise at the tactical level could reshape the way the service’s special operations look and fight. Army Times obtained an exclusive interview with the...
KEYT
Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy’s next amphibious assault ship will be named after the city of Fallujah, which saw some of the bloodiest battles in the Iraq war. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro says the USS Fallujah will commemorate what have become known as the “First and Second Battles of Fallujah.” It’s a tradition to name the assault ships after Marine Corps battles or other early sailing ships and aircraft carriers. The city became the base for an anti-government Sunni insurgency after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 toppled Saddam Hussein. Al-Qaida militants fought two bloody battles with U.S. troops in Fallujah in 2004 that killed more than 100 Americans and wounded more than 1,000.
Master Sgt. Joe Witfoth retires from Marine Corps
Joe Witfoth of Temperance retired from the Marine Corps Dec. 1. He had attained the rank of master sergeant. A 1990 graduate of Bedford High School, he is the son of Jerry and Debbie Witfoth. He is married to the former Janel Jennings. They have two daughters, Ciara Witfoth and Kaylee Witfoth.
A Green Beret recalls the Christmas Day mission that was almost his last
US special operators went deep behind enemy lines during the Vietnam War, including one Christmas Day mission that almost ended in disaster.
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Marine amphibious combat vehicles on the East Coast
East Coast Marines will train with the amphibious combat vehicle for the first time in 2023. Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, is scheduled to get its first set of vehicles in spring 2023, Marine Corps Times previously reported. As of September, Marine Corps Times previously reported, the fleet had 126 ACVs:...
MilitaryTimes
Army’s Future Soldier Prep Course may expand to Benning
As the service struggles to meet its recruiting quotas at a rate not recently seen in the all-volunteer force era, the Army is poised to expand the pre-boot camp course it established to help young Americans improve their fitness and test scores in order to sign permanent contracts. The Army...
Flying Magazine
How to Fly Into a Big Airshow With Confidence
AirVenture proudly boasts of being the busiest airspace in the world each year during the gathering. That means you need to plan your trip well. [Courtesy: EAA]. Question: I’m a private pilot with about 300 hours and I’ve always wanted to fly my own airplane into EAA AirVenture. What’s the best way to practice for this?
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Sonderkommando ‘Elbe’ – Germany’s Aerial Kamikaze Force
Japanese kamikaze pilots were well known during the Second World War for their sacrificial bombing tactics against enemy naval vessels. They would put their aircraft in the right position before using them as human-navigated bombs, losing their lives in the process. Lesser known, however, were the German equivalent, who were deployed as the conflict was nearing its end and Allied aerial bombings increased. These men were known as Sonderkommando “Elbe.”
Comments / 0