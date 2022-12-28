Read full article on original website
Healthy eating starts with setting goals
Many New Year’s resolutions are goals of eating healthier and getting in better shape. However, starting those habits can be tricky. The first week may go well, but a busy schedule or slip-up can often upend those lofty expectations. Setting some more realistic goals may be key to achieving what most set out to do after Jan. 1, says Caitlyn Ferin, a dietitian with Midwest grocer Fareway.
Want to be healthier in 2023? Experts offer realistic way to stay true to New Year's resolutions
Thanks to actionable advice from Kaiser Permanente's Healthy Balance program, you can be making progress with your New Year's resolutions.
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
Want To Lose Weight In The New Year? This Is The Best Breakfast You Could Have Every Morning, Nutritionists Say
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day–especially when it comes to weight loss. If you want to eat healthier and lose weight in the new year, a healthy breakfast meal is a great way to start. Research shows that a morning meal can be good for losing weight. It could be because eating foods with protein and fiber in the morning keeps your appetite in check for the rest of the day. Specifically, health experts recommend a healthy breakfast of avocado on whole-grain toast to achieve your weight loss goals for 2023.
2 Metabolism-Boosting Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Faster Weight Loss
Everyone wants to lose weight fast, but experts agree it must be done safely. You need a balanced diet, daily exercise, sleeping eight hours a day, and keeping yourself hydrated. A great–and healthy–way to lose weight quickly is to boost your metabolism. Harvard Health Publishing describes metabolism as, “the series of chemical reactions in a living organism that create and break down energy necessary for life.” To put it simply, it’s the rate your body uses energy or burns calories. So, by eating or drinking things that boost your metabolism, you could be that much closer to your weight loss goals.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
3 Food Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain
Weight loss can be a tricky process. There seems to be conflicting information all over about what the best diet to follow is, what sort of workouts you should do for the best results, whether or not you should try out intermittent fasting, and more. And while there may not be a clear-cut “right” way to do all of these things, there are definitely a few crucial mistakes that health experts agree you should avoid at all costs if you want to lose weight. If you’ve found that you’re not progressing the way you’d like to on your weight loss journey, you could be making one of them.
Sleep Anxiety Is the Worst. Here’s How to Deal
There are few things more frustrating than sleep anxiety. It’s 10 p.m. You’re enjoying your evening skin care routine. You’re brewing a cup of chamomile tea. You’re slipping into something silky. And then all of a sudden, there it is: that creeping fear that you will not in fact be able to drift off to dreamland, that anxiety will keep you up for hours, doomscrolling in a fit of revenge bedtime procrastination. The more you think about this bedtime possibility, the more anxious you get. The vicious sleep anxiety cycle has begun.
Nutritionists Say This Is The One Holiday Beverage You Should Avoid If You Want To Lose Weight
The holidays can be very stressful. Between traveling, buying gifts, inevitable family drama (thankfully, a mental health expert tells us how to stay stress-free), and a full social calendar filled with unhealthy foods, it can be easy to forget about dieting. Most of the stereotypical Christmas foods, like Christmas ham, mashed potatoes, and are notoriously full of saturated fats and ruin your metabolism. But what people fail to realize is that holiday drinks can be just as unhealthy are the foods. Some festive cocktails and Christmas drinks have a much higher sugar and dairy content and should be avoided if you are trying to lose weight. However, there’s one specific holiday beverage that health experts agree you should avoid as much as possible to lose weight: mulled wine.
