(SPRINGFIELD) A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. One new law mandates that school board members receive training on trauma-informed practices, which includes the effects of implicit or explicit bias on recognizing trauma among various students in connection to race, ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation, among other things. Another new law will revise school teaching about mental health, while creating a mental health council that is designed to develop solutions on how to help children in school to find a mental health provider and how to access the mental health system. Another law requires the state to create a “Safe2Help” hotline where students, school staff, and other members of the public can confidentially report details regarding potential self-harm and criminal acts directed at students and school workers. Another new law allows every public middle or high school student to be provided at least one day of excused absence per school year for them to take part in a civic event. Other new laws will add penalties for motorists who break the law in school driving zones and to help alleviate the statewide substitute teaching shortage, one allows college students enrolled in an education-related field with at least 90 credit hours to start substitute teaching before they get their degree. All these new laws and others take effect this Sunday, January 1st.

