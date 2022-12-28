We’re dry today with temperatures climbing to 80 degrees. Last year we set the record high for the day of 85. Looking back at 2022 a few things stick about the rain we received in Houston. First, it sure is good that we had January, August and November. Without these months our drought would be dire in SE Texas. Also, June was a tough month. Our average amount of rain in June is 6.00″. We only received .13″! While most of our months were below average, only September was drastically dry like June. We finished the year in Houston 8.47″ below average. All of our major recording station in SE Texas had a deficit with College Station closest to average.

