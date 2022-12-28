ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Here are Houston Public Library’s most-checked-out books in 2022

HOUSTON – Are you curious to know what other Houstonians were reading this year? From audiobooks and e-books to plain old paperbacks, readers checked out a lot of books from the Houston Public Library this year. We asked the library system what their most popular titles of 2022 were....
HOUSTON, TX
Scooter theft caught on camera in east downtown

HOUSTON – A small business in east Downtown is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on camera stealing scooters outside his shop. The total of two scooters, worth $3,500 each, were taken on Wednesday at about 5 a.m. according to Kenneth Schlein the owner of EADO Glass and Smoke.
A look back at 2022 and a look ahead to 2023

We’re dry today with temperatures climbing to 80 degrees. Last year we set the record high for the day of 85. Looking back at 2022 a few things stick about the rain we received in Houston. First, it sure is good that we had January, August and November. Without these months our drought would be dire in SE Texas. Also, June was a tough month. Our average amount of rain in June is 6.00″. We only received .13″! While most of our months were below average, only September was drastically dry like June. We finished the year in Houston 8.47″ below average. All of our major recording station in SE Texas had a deficit with College Station closest to average.
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her backyard at a southeast Houston home, police said. According to HPD Lt. J. Horelica, it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Drive in southeast Houston.
Home invasion reported in South Park, police say

HOUSTON – A home invasion has been reported in South Park. According to Houston police, the invasion took place at around 6:24 p.m. in the 8150 block of Marcy Drive near Westover on Friday night. Authorities say people have been reportedly showing up to a nearby hospital saying that...
Suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of 69-year-old man: Houston police

HOUSTON – One mas was arrested and and another is wanted for a violent robbery that left a 69-year-old man with a broken nose. On Dec. 5, at around 11:45 am, a 69-year-old man walked out of a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth, in Houston. The man told police he was approached by several males, who began to assault him and then kicked him several times after he fell to the ground. The suspects then took his wallet and cash and then left the location in different vehicles.
