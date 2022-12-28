Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Here are Houston Public Library’s most-checked-out books in 2022
HOUSTON – Are you curious to know what other Houstonians were reading this year? From audiobooks and e-books to plain old paperbacks, readers checked out a lot of books from the Houston Public Library this year. We asked the library system what their most popular titles of 2022 were....
Click2Houston.com
Trae Tha Truth charged with assault over fight with rapper Z-Ro in August, documents show
HOUSTON – Houston’s hometown hero, activist, rapper and entrepreneur Thompson Fraizer, better known as Trae Tha Truth, has found himself in some trouble after being arrested and charged in connection to a fight that took place back in August, according to court documents. Trae has since been charged...
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders after SWAT officers called to home in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police said a man has surrendered Thursday morning after a SWAT situation at a home in southeast Houston. Officers were called to a home in southeast Houston around 8:15 a.m. for a “family disturbance with a weapon.”. It all happened in the 5200 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Scooter theft caught on camera in east downtown
HOUSTON – A small business in east Downtown is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on camera stealing scooters outside his shop. The total of two scooters, worth $3,500 each, were taken on Wednesday at about 5 a.m. according to Kenneth Schlein the owner of EADO Glass and Smoke.
Click2Houston.com
‘You don’t have to close out the party’: Houston leaders call for city to celebrate ‘responsibly’ this New Year’s
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called for residents across the area to bring in the New Year responsibly. “Let’s close this year out safely and bring in a new year -- do it safely,” Finner said....
Click2Houston.com
HELLO 2023! Houston area residents ring in the New Year with celebrations across the area
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Area families burned the midnight oil Saturday, enjoying New Year’s Eve on the diamond at Sugar Land Holiday Lights and Fireworks at Constellation Field. “Fort bend county is a big family-friendly area. We want to make sure during the winter time and non-baseball season...
Click2Houston.com
A look back at 2022 and a look ahead to 2023
We’re dry today with temperatures climbing to 80 degrees. Last year we set the record high for the day of 85. Looking back at 2022 a few things stick about the rain we received in Houston. First, it sure is good that we had January, August and November. Without these months our drought would be dire in SE Texas. Also, June was a tough month. Our average amount of rain in June is 6.00″. We only received .13″! While most of our months were below average, only September was drastically dry like June. We finished the year in Houston 8.47″ below average. All of our major recording station in SE Texas had a deficit with College Station closest to average.
Click2Houston.com
10 units destroyed in 2-alarm apartment fire at Kingwood on New Year’s Eve, officials say
HOUSTON – Multiple families were displaced on the first night of 2023 after an apartment fire broke out in the Kingwood area, officials with Houston Fire Department said. According to HPD Capt. S. Robintt, the fire was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Sycamore Springs Dr.
Click2Houston.com
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her backyard at a southeast Houston home, police said. According to HPD Lt. J. Horelica, it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Drive in southeast Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Sylvester Turner chosen as 2023 Grand Marshal for 45th annual original MLK Jr. Day parade
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has been chosen to lead the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. An announcement from the Black Heritage Society stated the celebration will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will start at Lamar and Smith Street and will be free to the public.
Click2Houston.com
Home invasion reported in South Park, police say
HOUSTON – A home invasion has been reported in South Park. According to Houston police, the invasion took place at around 6:24 p.m. in the 8150 block of Marcy Drive near Westover on Friday night. Authorities say people have been reportedly showing up to a nearby hospital saying that...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of 69-year-old man: Houston police
HOUSTON – One mas was arrested and and another is wanted for a violent robbery that left a 69-year-old man with a broken nose. On Dec. 5, at around 11:45 am, a 69-year-old man walked out of a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth, in Houston. The man told police he was approached by several males, who began to assault him and then kicked him several times after he fell to the ground. The suspects then took his wallet and cash and then left the location in different vehicles.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Wingstop employee found shot, killed inside his vehicle in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his car late Friday night in west Harris County, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Fry Road near...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after shooting possibly involving married couple in east Harris County, sheriff says
An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a possible domestic dispute in east Harris County, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 14600 block of Longview around 5:30 p.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting possibly involved a married...
Click2Houston.com
Helicopter carrying oil and gas workers with ties to Houston company crashes in Gulf of Mexico; 4 people on board remain missing
BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector New...
Click2Houston.com
Woman severely injured after being hit by 18-wheeler in NW Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has reportedly been hit by an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Chippewa Boulevard near Antoine Drive at around 1:30 p.m. Deputies say the woman was severely injured...
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 38-year-old reported missing more than 2 weeks ago, family says
HOUSTON – A 38-year-old man has been reported missing from the Houston area, and family members are starting to grow concerned. According to the family, Lakeithn Robinson was last seen on Dec. 12. His sister says Robinson was recently diagnosed with a mental illness, and she thinks his problems...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify 19-year-old victim shot, killed by coworker while taking down Christmas decorations at her home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot a 19-year-old woman at her home early Friday in east Harris County. Cayman Wilson, 17, was charged with manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Marissa Dikeman. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the shooting...
Click2Houston.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after attempted robbery, shooting in north Harris County, authorities say
A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot near a METRO bus stop on Friday. The Houston Police Department says the call came in at 12:10 p.m for a shooting on Deerfield Street near Fulton. According to METRO officials, the victim was at a nearby cellphone...
Comments / 0