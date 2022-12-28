Arrest made in Youngstown double homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have made an arrest in a double homicide on the West Side on Dec. 20.

Mikese Stevens, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Kimberly Kalasky, 41, and Joseph Sanders, 51 .

Captain Jason Simon with YPD says Stevens was brought to the police station for questioning, where he was later arrested.

Simon said at this time, they are not releasing a motive in the shooting. He did say that Stevens was a family friend of one of the victims.

Simon said after Stevens was arrested, police were able to recover a weapon at an undisclosed location that they believe to be the murder weapon.

Simon said detectives put in countless hours on the case.

Stevens will be arraigned on Friday. Simon said at this time they are not looking for any additional suspects.

