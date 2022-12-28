Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Burn survivor celebrates being home for the holidays and sets impressive resolutions for the new year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a long road of recovery for Charlie Anne Xavier, but the Albemarle County mother got to be home Christmas this year. This comes after spending months isolated in the ICU, fighting for her life. “Being here is the most wonderful gift of all,...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
VIDEO: Tuthill escorted home to Greene County
A large contingent of law enforcement officers from Greene and Albemarle counties along with the City of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia and other state and federal agencies escorted the casket of Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., Wednesday morning. GreeneJournal VIDEO: Tuthill escort by law enforcement. The procession began in Charlottesville at the Hill and Wood Funeral Home, continuing up U.S. Route 29 to the funeral home’s Greene Chapel off Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville. Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office ceremoniously walked the casket into the funeral home where Tuthill’s family greeted the brethren. Hill and Wood – Greene Chapel, located at 15075 Spotswood Trail, will host a family night this evening from 4 – 6 p.m. and services will be held at the funeral on Saturday at 2 p.m.
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
NBC 29 News
Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville. Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023. “It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing...
NBC 29 News
LEAP shares home heating advice ahead of next temperature drop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) has some advice ahead of more cold weather. “One of the best ways to prepare for winter and heating your home is to make sure that your heating system is serviced twice a year, and making sure that if you have air filters that they’re changed as often as the manufacturers say.” LEAP Home Energy Analyst Anthony Malabad said.
NBC 29 News
You gotta love it !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver mostly sunny skies and above normal conditions today. The pattern is expected to remain above normal through next week. However, an approaching cold front will bring periods of rain to the region Saturday. New Year’s Day will feature more sunshine and 60s. Have a great and safe day !
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
NBC 29 News
Mild Start to New Year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns on this New Year’s Day, Sunday. Along with a warming trend that will last through mid-week!. A stronger cold front arrives by Wednesday. This will give the region showers and even a thunderstorm risk. Trending cooler by the end of the week and...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health infectious disease expert analyzes holiday COVID-19 wave
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health have been preparing for a spike in COVID-19 cases following holiday gatherings, but so far, experts say the levels of transmission are not as high as they were anticipating. Doctor Bill Petri says there are 19 patients in the medical center with...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA
Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
NBC 29 News
Expert offers financial planning advice going into 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, many people are making resolutions about spending and investing. If saving or investing money is your game, we are coming off a very unstable year. Financial Advisor Alex Urpí with Emergent Financial Services says that the best method to save and...
NBC 29 News
New signs have been added on the Van Clief nature area trail heads
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New signs have been added to the trail heads at the Van Clief nature area in Scottsville. The trails have a number of access points that lead to the Scottsville Lake. “One of the things that we found actually, we heard from both residents and visitors...
WHSV
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton man in custody on drug charges after lengthy pursuit in Augusta County
A wild Friday night police pursuit that began in the Hermitage area, crossed into the City of Waynesboro, then north to Grottoes, ended in Harriston with a Staunton man placed under arrest. Brandon M. Anderson, 43, faces numerous charges from the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. Friday at a...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police searching for Roses Express armed robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed a Roses Express store Wednesday night. Police say they responded at 7:20 p.m. to 2323 Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police the store was robbed by a man who had...
WHSV
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were called to a house fire just outside of Staunton’s city limits around 5:45 Saturday morning. When crews arrived to the 1400 block of Barterbrook Road, the two people living in the home had gotten out. They were both taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.
