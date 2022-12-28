Read full article on original website
Related
Open Letter to City of Fate residents by Mayor David Billings
FATE, TX (Dec. 31, 2022) Happy New Year!. We live in an extraordinary city in extraordinary times. We continued our rapid growth and the implementation of our unique economic development strategy. We have been recognized throughout the State of Texas for our innovative approach to creating a wonderful place to live, work, and play. My heart is full of gratitude and humility. I feel blessed to be the Mayor of this great city.
fox4news.com
Tarrant County Public Health recommends wearing masks indoors as COVID cases rise
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Tarrant County Public Health is recommending for people to wear a mask and social distance indoors again as COVID cases begin to spike again. On Friday, Tarrant County said the COVID-19 Community level has changed to high. More than 2,400 confirmed and probable cases of COVID...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Hospital Nation's Busiest ER: Study
Parkland Memorial Hospital is home to the nation's busiest emergency room according to a study done by NiceRx. In 2022, the Dallas hospital reported the most emergency visits in 2021. Overall, Parkland saw 210,152 ER check-ins. Research revealed that hospitals across DFW saw a rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading...
Meet Nellie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 28, 2022) Meet Nellie! She’s a very gentle girl who likes to stick by her human. Her favorite thing to do is solicit pets. Nellie is super quiet, cat-friendly, dog-friendly, and kid-friendly. Nellie is about 8-10 years old, weighs 36 pounds, and is current on her...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Jail Filling to Capacity
As the Dallas County Jail population continues to hover close to maximum capacity, the County Commissioners Court and other politicians wrestle with how to address the issue. One of the factors allegedly contributing to the number of inmates being held in jail is the persistent backlog of unfiled felony cases. Roughly 15% of the jail population are those who have been arrested for a suspected felony but are still waiting for those charges to be filed and addressed by the District Attorney’s office.
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
New homeowner shares concerns over milk-like water in Mabank, Texas; water company responds
MABANK, Texas — Getting a simple glass of water has been tough for Kimberly Hocknell the past week in Mabank, Texas. She recently graduated and purchased new home. But after only nine days, she's experienced one major issue:. "I finally got into the house and found out that my...
Unhoused people displaced after Fort Worth crews raze encampment
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You might think of the "tent cities" or "encampments" under the overpass or on the side of the road as an eyesore, a symptom of urban blight. As you pass them on the way to work, going out to eat, or leaving to buy groceries, maybe you wonder to yourself why they're allowed to stay up, why the city doesn't try to get rid of them.But have you ever seen for yourself what it looks like when one of these encampments is actually cleared out? On the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, Fort Worth police and...
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
easttexasradio.com
Mississippi Inmates Believed To Be In West Texas
Two escaped inmates from Mississippi who left a stolen van in Lake Fork Sunday were spotted between Dallas and Abilene. Cisco police officers tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry, which had a white man and black man inside. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco. The driver matched the description of one of the Mississippi inmates, but officers didn’t get a good enough look at the black occupant to get an identification. Payne had also previously escaped from the Choctaw County Jail.
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Bow Ties and Such
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 28, 2022) I woke early and instead of snuggling back in till daylight, I got up; the anticipated aroma of a cup of coffee and thoughts of the first sip tickling my brain. I am sitting in the quiet now, with a crimson throw at my feet, absorbing the Christmas tree glow. I did not find a new ornament for the tree this year. Clearly, no more are needed; the tree is filled! All the vintage baubles of years past please me so much, I don’t require new ones. We attended the DSO Christmas extravaganza early in the season. The music, song, raising voices with hundreds of people in the great hall brought back the Christmas feels of childhood.
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
Frisco police warning about new 'jugging' theft trend
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
City of Heath honors staff: Captain Michael Morgan named Citywide Employee of the Year
HEATH, TX (Dec. 22, 2022) Department of Public Safety Captain Michael Morgan was named 2022 Citywide Employee of the Year during the Annual Employee Awards and Christmas Luncheon held December 14 at the Hidden Creek Special Events venue in Heath. “We are grateful to all of our employees and officers...
Como Man Jailed After Parking Lot Crash At Sheriff’s Office
Women’s Behavior Resulted In Misdemeanor Intoxication Arrests. A Como man was jailed Thursday after a parking lot crash at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. Women’s behavior on two separate calls in the past two days also resulted in misdemeanor intoxication arrests, according to arrest reports. Crash At Sheriff’s...
November and December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments
The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 12 indictments during the December 2022 session and 68 indictments during the November 2022 session, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. December 2022 Indictments. Named in the December indictments were eight individuals, including two men accused of two offenses each and one man accused...
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0