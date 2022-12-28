ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideradio.com

Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.

Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
BOSTON, MA
nepm.org

Gone But Not Forgotten: Mt. Tom Ski Area

The Mt Tom Ski Area operated for nearly 35 years in Holyoke, introducing thousands of people to the sport of alpine skiing, before it closed for good in 1998. Producer Dave Fraser talked with former President and General Manager Dave Moore plus several others who had an association with the iconic landmark that’s remembered so fondly by so many.
HOLYOKE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
WORCESTER, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022

Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Great Ways to Spend New Year's Eve in Worcester

Bring 2022 to a close with a celebration! ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your list of five fantastic ways to welcome the new year!. Say goodbye to 2022 with your favorite people. Bring your family, friends, or significant others to restaurants and venues across the city to ring in 2023. Ring in the...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Neighborhood Watch Meetings in Worcester - January 2023

The Worcester Police Department is encouraging residents to attend their neighborhood watch meetings to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in their neighborhoods and to share any concerns or questions they may have. There are over 50 Neighborhood Watch Groups in Worcester. Meetings are held regularly — often once a...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
worcestermag.com

7 Things To Do on New Year's Eve: WAM, Roomful of Blues, Blue Light Bandits ...

Get an early start to your New Year’s Eve celebrations with music and fun all around the Worcester Art Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 31. Drop-in art-making activities for families start at 11 a.m. At 2 p.m. Arianna Falk (cello) and Peter Sulski (viola) of the Worcester Chamber Music Society will perform with students from Worcester's Neighborhood Strings program.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy