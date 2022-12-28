Read full article on original website
Dick's Sporting Goods in Worcester's Lincoln Plaza going out of business
WORCESTER — It's game over for Dick’s Sporting Goods at Lincoln Plaza. The outlet will be closing for good after 20 years. The store will sell the last of its gear Saturday. The store is one of four in the region, with others in Millbury, Northborough and Leominster.
communityadvocate.com
Former Northborough resident to compete on ‘Tough as Nails’
NORTHBOROUGH – One day, Renee Kolar was watching season one of CBS’ “Tough as Nails” when she had a thought. “I was like, ‘I might be able to do this,’” she recalled. Now, Kolar, who used to live in Northborough, will be competing...
insideradio.com
Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.
Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
nepm.org
Gone But Not Forgotten: Mt. Tom Ski Area
The Mt Tom Ski Area operated for nearly 35 years in Holyoke, introducing thousands of people to the sport of alpine skiing, before it closed for good in 1998. Producer Dave Fraser talked with former President and General Manager Dave Moore plus several others who had an association with the iconic landmark that’s remembered so fondly by so many.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022
Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
thisweekinworcester.com
5 Great Ways to Spend New Year's Eve in Worcester
Bring 2022 to a close with a celebration! ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your list of five fantastic ways to welcome the new year!. Say goodbye to 2022 with your favorite people. Bring your family, friends, or significant others to restaurants and venues across the city to ring in 2023. Ring in the...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
thisweekinworcester.com
Neighborhood Watch Meetings in Worcester - January 2023
The Worcester Police Department is encouraging residents to attend their neighborhood watch meetings to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in their neighborhoods and to share any concerns or questions they may have. There are over 50 Neighborhood Watch Groups in Worcester. Meetings are held regularly — often once a...
MIAA makes statement after student athlete accused of punching referee
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a full statement following a high school basketball game Wednesday where a 17-year-old student athlete is accused of punching a referee. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cohasset Police Department responded to Cohasset High School for a report of a 17-year-old player from Excel...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
worcestermag.com
7 Things To Do on New Year's Eve: WAM, Roomful of Blues, Blue Light Bandits ...
Get an early start to your New Year’s Eve celebrations with music and fun all around the Worcester Art Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 31. Drop-in art-making activities for families start at 11 a.m. At 2 p.m. Arianna Falk (cello) and Peter Sulski (viola) of the Worcester Chamber Music Society will perform with students from Worcester's Neighborhood Strings program.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Worcester Fire Dept. graduates 27 recruits; roster now 411 firefighters
The Worcester Fire Department swore in 27 new firefighters to the department Friday afternoon, bringing the department to its highest number of firefighters since 2005. The 27 firefighters sworn in Friday at Worcester Technical High School bring the department to 411 firefighters. A recruit class of 31 was sworn into the department in June.
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 30: Max Lockett scores 18, leads Central past Putnam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central defeated Putnam at home on Friday night, 63-51. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Westfield youth sports president accused of embezzling $23K in league funds
WESTFIELD — Months after thousands of dollars were looted from Westfield Youth Lacrosse, the league’s former president is going on trial for the theft. Ryan J. Lavner, 40, of 10 Furrowtown Road, was arraigned Dec. 21 on a charge of larceny of property valued more than $1,200 by a single scheme. His attorney said he is not guilty.
