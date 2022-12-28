ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 17 with Jaguars Wire

By Mark Lane
 2 days ago
The Houston Texans have shown they can at least beat AFC South teams in 2022.

One team that the Texans have always owned despite their tumult since 2020 is the Jacksonville Jaguars. In fact, the Jaguars have not beaten the Texans since 2017.

Week 17 may be a turning point in the rivalry as the Jaguars are 7-8 and have completed their rebuild quicker than Houston. Of course, having Trevor Lawrence under center and Doug Pederson on the sideline makes for two cornerstones.

To preview the Week 17 tilt, Adam Stites, managing editor of the Jaguars Wire, stopped by to offer some thoughts on the Jaguars.

How does Week 17 affect the scenarios for Jacksonville to win the AFC South?

AS — It really just comes down to Week 18. Whether the Jaguars are a game ahead, a game behind, or tied with the Titans, the winner of the season finale will have the tiebreaker. So the de facto AFC South championship game is in Week 18, regardless of Week 17 results. The only thing that makes the Jaguars’ game against the Texans not quite meaningless is the long shot scenario where Jacksonville gets a wild-card berth despite losing to the Titans.

What has allowed Trevor Lawrence to take the next step?

AS — The talent was always there, it was just a matter of Lawrence shaking off silly mental errors. The Doug Pederson offense is also very friendly to a young quarterback, as it allowed Lawrence to get into rhythm with short and intermediate passing. It wasn’t until he started rolling that Lawrence started launching deep balls in the last few weeks.

What has allowed LB Foyesade Oluokun to continue being a tackling machine?

AS — Oluokun is your classic thumper at linebacker. He may not be the best in coverage, but Oluokun can find his fits in the run game and fill gaps. His recent run of double-digit tackles was mostly due to a string of opponents (like the Ravens, Titans, and Cowboys) that lean heavily on the ground game.

Who are some unheralded Jaguars that Texans fans need to keep an eye on?

AS — Losing Cam Robinson for the season was a rough loss, but Walker Little may end up being a perfectly fine replacement at left tackle. The 2021 second-round pick started three games last year as a rookie and played well against the Jets in Week 16. Little’s matchup against Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and/or Jerry Hughes should be fun to watch Sunday.

What is your prediction?

AS — I don’t think the Jaguars step on a rake the way they kept doing in Week 5. This time I think they score a lot more points. Jaguars 27, Texans 13

