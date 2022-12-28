Read full article on original website
19-year-old suspect sought after shooting into Suffolk home: Police
Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot into a Suffolk home on Arizona Avenue on Saturday.
Suffolk police search for suspect in connection to shooting into occupied residence
According to police, the Suffolk 911 Center received a call in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire around 12:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Arizona Ave.
Second teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth
A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a robbery that turned into a fatal shooting last week.
Another teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Another teenager has been charged and arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide, according to Portsmouth Police
Someone killed their 8-year-old niece while she played outside: 'It's not fair'
As the investigation into who shot and killed an eight-year-old girl continued Friday night in Hopewell, the child's family remained shocked and sickened by the senseless violence.
Portsmouth police name 'person of interest' in New Year's Eve homicide
Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide near Randolph Street and Atlanta, around 10:16 am., Saturday morning.
Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to a tweet sent out by a police spokesperson, they received a call about this incident at around 10:15 a.m, reporting a shooting in the area of Randolph St. and Atlanta Ave. That's in the Prentis Park area of the city.
Norfolk police investigate triple shooting on E. 25th Street
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Norfolk Friday evening. The shooting happened in the 800 block of E. 25th Street at around 6:20 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Dept. NPD said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of...
Vehicle theft may be connected to Portsmouth murder: Police
On December 5, officers responded to Bay Area Movers Inc., located on Victory Court, for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd., Suffolk Police investigate
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd. near Brighton Elementary School, Suffolk Police investigating
Sentencing delayed for Norfolk man found guilty in overdose deaths of 2 women
Sentencing has been delayed for Michael Ebong of Norfolk, who was found guilty in the overdose deaths of two women and raping a third after he had an outburst in court.
Family of York County party bus crash victims calls for charges
A funeral is set for Friday for two victims of this month's crash involving a party bus and tractor-trailer on I-64 in York County.
Police investigate 6 shootings across 4 cities
In the last 24 hours there have been six shootings across four cities.
Hampton Police investigate after driver shot on Mercury Blvd near I-64 on-ramp
Police in Hampton say a man driving along Mercury Boulevard near the I-64 on-ramp was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. He's expected to survive.
Driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia
A driver was shot on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line just after midnight Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Victim of Christmas Eve homicide on W. Pembroke Ave. identified: Hampton Police
Victim of Christmas Eve homicide on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton identified, according to Hampton Police
Man arrested in connection to several recent burglaries in Norfolk
Thursday around 7:15 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a burglary alarm at Big Al’s Mufflers & Brakes located at 287 E. Little Creek Road.
Man, woman facing murder charges appear in Norfolk court
A man and woman were in Norfolk District court Wednesday, facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old Stariyana Patterson.
Man injured in late night shooting at Petersburg and Dinwiddie county line
The Virginia State Police is investigating a late night shooting on I-85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Line that left one man injured.
Troopers to pursue charges against both drivers in deadly I-64 crash: Warrant
New court documents show state troopers in Virginia are pursuing charges against both drivers involved in a party bus crash that killed three people on I-64 in York County earlier this month.
