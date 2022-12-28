ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to a tweet sent out by a police spokesperson, they received a call about this incident at around 10:15 a.m, reporting a shooting in the area of Randolph St. and Atlanta Ave. That's in the Prentis Park area of the city.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy