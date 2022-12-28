At least one local department deletes TikTok account following executive order from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly; City and County governments to continue monitoring situation

Read full article on original website
TFI secures new state grant for children, families of adoptive parents
The Family Initiative, also known as TFI, has announced a new state grant will help it offer supports to children and families of adoptive parents. The Individualized Adoption Support grant from the Kansas Department for Children and Families will help TFI’s new Adoption Stabilization and Prevention, or ASAP, program. ASAP is designed to use evidence-based, trauma-informed practices through the Trust-Based Relational Intervention process to offer education on several topics, including adoption dynamics, mental health treatment supports and parenting skills.
USD 252 Southern Lyon County sets special meeting to begin superintendent selection process
With Mike Argabright announcing his upcoming retirement earlier this month, the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education has announced a special meeting Monday to begin official conversations about a new district leader. The meeting is at 6 pm Monday at the board office in Hartford. The superintendent search...
Lyon County health officials bracing for another increase in COVID-19 cases
With flu numbers increasing, local health officials are also tracking new COVID variants that are affecting other parts of the country. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says COVID numbers have largely held stable for over two months, but she expects an increase soon. A new variant...
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces Felony Friday arrest shortly before 2022 ends
Shortly before 2022 came to a close, Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced the arrest of somebody it had been highlighting for almost half the year. Tyler John Aubuchon, age 19, had been on Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list since mid-July on unspecified felony warrants. Aubuchon has a warrant for...
Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia
There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
‘Last Goodbye’ celebrates Mulready’s first decade of existence, future under new ownership
It was billed as “The Last Goodbye,” but Saturday’s activities at Mulready’s Pub turned into a celebration of the first 10 years of the business and anticipation for the next chapter under new ownership. Co-owner Rick Becker started Mulready’s in 2012. Initially, he wanted to stay...
Audio – Thursday – 12-29-22
Newsmaker: Amanda Gutierrez promotes the upcoming Emporia High Trivia Night. Newsmaker 2: Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern discusses end-of-year illness trends. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. 2022 Sports Year in review segment 7. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State women defeat Bethel 98-58. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn post game. Emporia State Sophomore...
Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus
Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
UPDATE: Porch and apartment unit damaged following fire in east Emporia Thursday; Waterline break reported at same location roughly an hour after fire call
A porch and apartment unit were damaged following a fire at an east Emporia apartment complex Thursday afternoon. According to Emporia Fire Captain Greg Davis, crews from Emporia, Olpe and Americus were called to 1001 Mary Street, the Bluestem Apartments complex, around 2:20 pm. Emporia firefighters noted light smoke coming from the front door and later found a smoldering fire of unknown origin on the rear balcony.
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
Shawnee man hurt in Osage County crash
A Shawnee man was hurt in a crash in western Osage County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 160.4 northbound, about 13 miles northeast of the Admire exit and 33 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. The driver, 68-year-old Carol Kenney of Shawnee, said she fell asleep at the wheel. She overcorrected, sending her pickup into a guard rail before it rolled into a ditch.
White City man arrested on suspicion of drug possession, trafficking contraband
Morris County deputies have arrested one person on suspected drug activity. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop in White City around 7:40 pm Friday, and the K-9 Kimber alerted to a smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search, allegedly finding unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Man arrested after allegedly leading foot chase inside Emporia hotel
One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.
Expanded public art events, printing and framing services all on Emporia First Friday’s radar for 2023
Organizers of Emporia’s First Friday Artwalk are looking to “paint the whole town” with expanded events and activities in development for the new year. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Morning Show, First Friday Director Kaila Mock announced the formulation of Emporia’s Community Art Alliance. The alliance is a collection of local artists and leadership that have come together to find new ways to expand “public art” events similar to the community mural that took place at Earthly Delights during the September art walk.
Dumpster fire reported at Thermal Ceramics
Emporia Fire finished off a small fire outside a local business early Friday. Firefighters were dispatched to Thermal Ceramics at 221 Weaver around 6:20 am. Fire Capt. Greg Davis says company employees reported a dumpster was on fire at some point early Friday, and they thought they had the fire put out. However, a passerby noticed moderate smoke and called 911.
Kansas State wins Big 12 opener in overtime 82-76
Kansas State opened Big 12 play with an 82-76 win in overtime over number 24-ranked West Virginia. Kansas State trailed 17-3 in the first half. They would rally in the second half to lead by 8 points. In overtime, Kansas State scored the first 6 points and would never trail.
Grand opening date tentatively set for Emporia Marshalls store
It appears Marshalls will open its Emporia store at 24th and Industrial in less than a month. The company website is now targeting 8-10 am Jan. 26 for grand opening activities. Marshalls had targeted late November — just before Thanksgiving — for its local grand opening, but final construction processes...
Emporia State basketball teams split with Newman
The Emporia State men’s basketball team closed out 2022 with an 89-64 win over Newman Saturday. The Hornets trailed 9-2 to start the game but would go on a 9-0 run to take a lead they would not give up. Coach Craig Doty said they did a lot of...
