LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tricia A. Dawson, 82, of State Route 164, passed away at 8:29 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Dawson was born April 27, 1940 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Littleton) Striffler and has lived in this area for the past 54 years, coming from Jefferson County.

LEETONIA, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO