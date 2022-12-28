Read full article on original website
Josephine Constantinovich, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Constantinovich, age 91, of Canfield passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning, December 30, 2022 at Shephard of the Valley Poland. Josephine was born to Domenic and Guilia (Fabiilli) DiBenedetto on March 14, 1931 in Youngstown. There, she remained a lifelong resident, graduating...
Tricia A. Dawson, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tricia A. Dawson, 82, of State Route 164, passed away at 8:29 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Dawson was born April 27, 1940 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Littleton) Striffler and has lived in this area for the past 54 years, coming from Jefferson County.
David Charles Willis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Charles Willis, 27, of Niles, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home. He was born August 23, 1995, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas O. Willis and Linda D. (Lenney) Willis. David attended Champion High School. He worked in customer...
John A. Beeler, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Beeler of Niles passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was 65. John was born on September 12, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of the late Amil and Charlotte Muir Beeler. He graduated...
James “Jerry” Ricketts, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry passed away on Friday evening, December 30, 2022. Jerry was born March 27, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of William Thomas and Carrie (Royse) Ricketts. He was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1949. Jerry retired in 2008 from Cedar Steel in...
Robert Mark Carson III, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 19, 2022, Robert Mark Carson III, 58, of Berlin Center, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1964, to the late Robert Mark, Jr. and Diana Lou (Stolle) Carson. Robert enjoyed watching...
Timothy “Tim” J. Jankowski, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Jankowski, 61, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home, following a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Timothy was born October 13, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Ruth Hamady Jankowski and was a lifelong area resident. He...
Jose E. Cortes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose E. Cortes, 93, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022, at Hampton Woods of Poland. Jose was born August 22, 1929, in Puerto Rico, a son of the late Ignacio and Maria Cortes Estremera and came to the United States and the Youngstown area in the early 1950’s.
Roberta “Bobbie” Jean (Johnston) Ramage, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jean “Bobbie” Ramage, 79, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bobbie was born December 30, 1942 in Homer City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Roy and Alberta (Dixson) Johnston. Bobbie was a 1961 graduate from high...
Martha Gaston, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Gaston, 99, of Girard, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Martha was born October 7, 1923, in Kinsman, Ohio the daughter of Phillip L. and Margie (Laubender) Thomas. Martha retired in 1985 as a...
Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., Niles, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 67 years old. Kelley was born in Warren on June 30, 1955, the son of the late Robert R. and Shirley A. Edwards Kimple.
Ada Velez, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ada Velez, 83, of Campbell, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Velez was born May 27, 1939, in Puerto Rico a daughter to Carmen Velez. She worked for Matthew Lamp Shades for over 45 years. She leaves to cherish...
Georgia T. Bosley, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia T. Bosley, age 94, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Georgia was born August 2, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Henry C., Sr. and Mary D. Aber Ditman. She was a...
Loretta A. Parsons, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta A. Parsons, 66, passed away in her sleep, Monday morning, December 26, 2022, at Austintown Health Care Center. Loretta was born October 17, 1956, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James A. Parsons and Bessie J. Airgood Parsons and was raised in New Bedford and resided in Poland for 20 years.
Phyllis May (Workman) Floor, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Floor, age 89, formerly of East Palestine, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Cirlce in Austintown. Phyllis was born on May 12, 1933, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, daughter of the late Rolla and Beatrice McMillan Workman. Phyllis had worked...
Hope Fairbanks, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hope Fairbanks, 96, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Bill’s home in Canfield, Ohio. Her namesake and granddaughter, Hope Hurton was by her side. Hope was born July 17, 1926, to the Reverend Adam and Catherine Gettman in...
Richard “Dick” A. Carlson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. “Dick” Carlson, 81, of Poland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, with family by his side. Richard, affectionately known as “Dick,” was born April 24, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the eldest son of Albert and Alice Bloomstine Carlson. A...
Audrey A. Dagan, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey A. Dagan, 91, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Countryside at the Elmwood in Hubbard, Ohio. Audrey was born November 22, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph V. and Mae Nary Sobnosky. She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1949. She was...
Pauline “Tootsie” Rivera, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline “Tootsie” Rivera, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, with her loving family by her side. “Tootsie”, as she was affectionately known by all who knew and loved her, was born July 22, 1935, in Campbell, the daughter...
Leonard R. Bennett, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard R. Bennett, 75, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born June 26, 1947, in West Virginia, son of the late Roy and Martha (Nethken) Bennett. Leonard was a graduate of Leetonia High School, class of 1965. He worked as the...
