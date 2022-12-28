Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
Homeless Man Charged in Olean Robbery
A Homeless man was charged after an Olean robbery Friday. Olean Police charged 48-year-old Angel J. Merced with felony second-degree robbery. Merced was held pending arraignment.
wesb.com
Allegany Sheriff Whitney Retires
Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney has officially retired from the force. The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office NY Facebook page wished Whitney well on his retirement.
wesb.com
Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca
A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
chautauquatoday.com
Former Cattaraugus County Resident Indicted for Failing to Appear in Hate Crime Case
A former Cattaraugus County resident who was charged with a hate crime in connection with an August 2020 protest in Buffalo now faces an additional felony charge. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 50-year-old Michael Cremen of Mountain Home, Arkansas was arraigned Friday morning on one count of 2nd-degree bail jumping after a grand jury indicted him on the Class E felony in May. Prosecutors say Cremen failed to appear for a court proceeding in February on one count of 2nd-degree menacing as a hate crime and one count of 2nd-degree harassment, then failed to appear again for the rescheduled proceeding a month later. Cremen, who previously resided in Franklinville, allegedly threatened protesters with a knife while using racial slurs during a demonstration in Buffalo on August 28, 2020. He also allegedly pushed and made threats towards one protester during the incident. Cremen was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in July 2021 on the charges from the protest. Cremen was recently taken into custody in Arkansas on an outstanding bench warrant and an indictment warrant, and he was brought back to Western New York by federal marshals to face prosecution. Cremen is scheduled to return on both cases on Tuesday for an attorney appearance. He was remanded without bail. He faces up to eight years in state prison if convicted of the highest charge.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING: Drug Task Force Raid Leads to Arrest
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Joint Drug Task Force raided a vehicle outside of the Quality Inn Friday afternoon leading to an arrest and the seizure of a large quantity of Blue M30 pills consistent with fentanyl and Percocet. The raid was conducted at approximately 3 p.m. outside...
explore venango
SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Beating Man With Combination Lock Tied to Sock
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating another prisoner with a combination lock tied to a sock. Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Holby Lane Hargrave III, on Thursday, December 29, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Police Officer Attacked, Suspect Released Due To Bail Reform
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Dunkirk Police officer was attacked as they investigated a suspicious person complaint this week. Since the alleged assault, the suspect has been released due to New York’s bail reform law. Just after midnight Wednesday, a police officer allegedly observed 32-year-old Larry...
chautauquatoday.com
Three people arraigned on charges stemming from Jamestown home invasion
The three people charged in connection to a home invasion in the city of Jamestown earlier this week were arraigned on Thursday in Jamestown City Court. 47-year-old William Buckley of Jamestown was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail due to having two or more prior felony convictions. 29-year-old Joneece Talley of Dunkirk and 34-year-old Joshua Ryan of Jamestown were also remanded to the County Jail, with bail set at $500,000 cash or $1 million property bond. All three were charged after an investigation into Monday's incident where a 73-year-old victim was tied to a chair, held at gunpoint and assaulted.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Arrested on Felony Warrants
A Jamestown man with active felony warrants from the City of Jamestown and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was taken into custody late Friday afternoon. Jamestown Police were patrolling the city's west side shortly after 5:00 PM, when they saw 33-year-old William Tilyou on a porch of a residence. In addition to the felony warrants, Tilyou had an active order of protection to stay away from the residence where he was seen. When Tilyou saw officers, he hid before they could arrest him. Police say after they checked the residence where it was believed he went into, Tilyou was found hiding underneath the porch. With assistance from K-9 Kal, Tilyou was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment on felony charges of 1st-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. Jamestown Police were also assisted by Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 Bentley.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Accused In Jamestown Business Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Jamestown area business. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop 41-year-old Alberto Narvaez Aponte Jr. last week after he matched the description of a suspect accused of a business larceny on the city’s northside.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man faces multiple charges after officer observes suspicious person
A Dunkirk man is facing several charges after a city police officer observed a suspicious person in the area of East 3rd Street and Washington Avenue. Dunkirk Police say 32-year-old Larry Casey III was allegedly attempting to open door handles to closed businesses and parked vehicles around 12:30 am Wednesday. The officer apparently tried to stop Casey, who then fled on foot. During the chase, Casey attempted to access a locked door to a residential building. After failing to gain entry, police say Casey turned around, ignored the officer's commands, and physically attacked the officer. After a brief struggle and after other officers arrived, a taser was deployed according to police and Casey was taken into custody. At one point, Casey allegedly struck the officer in the face, breaking his eyeglasses. Casey was transported to Dunkirk Police Headquarters and under New York State's Bail Reform guidelines was released on appearance tickets for obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd, resisting arrest and harassment 2nd.
Five arrested in Jamestown after alleged home invasion, search warrant
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested in Jamestown following an alleged home invasion that included holding a 73-year-old man at gunpoint and a search warrant afterwards, according to Jamestown police. Police say they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday to the home, where they say two people forced their way into the home, […]
wnynewsnow.com
Three Accused Of Violently Assaulting An Elderly Jamestown Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people are accused of violently assaulting an elderly man during a home invasion robbery in Jamestown. At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday 47-year-old William Buckley, 34-year-old Joshua Ryan and 29-year-old Joneece Talley are accused of breaking-into a residence, tying up a 73-year-old victim to a chair and at gunpoint assaulting the man, all while allegedly stealing property from the residence.
wesb.com
Smethport FD Responded to Tractor Trailer Blocking Rt 46
Friday was a busy day for Smethport Fire Department. The first call came in at 7:26 AM from 8271 Route 46 for a tractor trailer blocking the highway after attempting to turn around in a private driveway. A large wrecker needed to be brought in to remove the truck. State Police were at the scene. Fire Police were on scene for approx. 2 hours.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Busted With A Loaded Pistol In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man was allegedly busted with a loaded pistol following an investigation on Jamestown’s eastside. On Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Eagle Street area for a reported person with a weapon around 5:30 a.m. Christian Jewell...
wesb.com
Charges Bound Against Alleged Domino’s Pizza Car Thief
Charges have been bound in McKean County Court against a Rhode Island man accused of the theft of a Domino’s Pizza delivery vehicle in Bradford Township. According to court filings, 27-year-old Francisco Santos-Luna stole a 2017 black Volkswagen Jetta with a Domino’s Pizza sign on the roof from the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on December 6th. Police were able to intercept Santos-Luna and recover the vehicle.
chautauquatoday.com
Police charge three people after home invasion in Jamestown
Three people, including a Dunkirk resident, were arrested on charges stemming from a reported home invasion in the city of Jamestown. Jamestown Police say an investigation determined that 47-year-old William Buckley and 34-year-old Joshua Ryan, both of Jamestown, and 29-year-old Joneece Talley of Dunkirk, allegedly forced their way into the residence around 5:30 PM Monday, tied up a 73-year-old victim to a chair, held the victim at gunpoint and assaulted the victim -- all while they allegedly stole property from the residence. Police believe two of the suspects were aided by a getaway driver. Talley and Ryan were located and taken into custody on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the Jamestown Police Department's Investigative Section and SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 90 Forest Avenue and arrested Buckley.
wnynewsnow.com
One Hurt Following Late Night Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was hurt following a shooting on Jamestown’s southside. Jamestown Police Officers were called to the intersection of Newland Avenue and Park Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim was taken to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital via a private vehicle before...
erienewsnow.com
Investigation Continues Following Residential Fire In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation continues to determine what sparked a residential fire in Chautauqua County on Wednesday. Just before 2 p.m. several area fire departments responded to 6441 Hartfield-Centralia Road for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they were met by heavy...
Comments / 0