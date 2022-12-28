Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo-Moorhead residents ready for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Excitement is in the air, parties are getting ready and Fargo-Moorhead residents are preparing to ring in the new year. 2023 is just around the corner. “I’m actually graduating from NDSU with my BSN for nursing so looking forward for what that means to...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
wdayradionow.com
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn wants "Renaissance Zone" tax incentives for Fargo neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is discussing what he calls his legislative priorities for the upcoming session in Bismarck. "This is just my opinion, but the Renaissance Zone in downtown Fargo, that's been such a success. I hope we can continue that and hopefully expand it. I hope they look at expanding that into the neighborhoods to use a Renaissance Zone style for people getting a five year exemption for housing as well," said Piepkorn.
wdayradionow.com
"They've got people in closets" -- West Fargo city officials considering new city hall and police station
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo are discussing the possibility of building a new city hall and a new police department. "I've been hearing from city staff that they are short on space, and it's true. City hall is really crowded. They've got people jammed together in office spaces. They've got people in closets. They have run out of room," said Commissioner Mandy George.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Library's to begin "All the Feels" reading program on January 2nd
(Fargo, ND) -- People of all ages, are invited to attend an upcoming winter reading program hosted by Fargo's Libraries. The "All the Feels" program is taking place between Monday, January 2, and Sunday, February 26th. Attendees will read, attend events, and complete challenges set by the library. This includes "winter filled engaging stories, creative activities, and events for everyone." You can learn more about the winter reading program by clicking here.
valleynewslive.com
Local mental health experts encouraging people to reach out
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the Minot Police Department shared the news of losing one of their own to suicide Thursday, mental health professionals in Fargo are reminding others to seek help. Officer Patrick Blanchard joined the department in 2017. The 37-year-old was also an Army veteran. During...
rjbroadcasting.com
Polk County Juvenile Center Update
Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
froggyweb.com
Enchantasys owners plan to fight new ordinance, will circulate petition
FARGO (KFGO) – An attorney for Enchantasys, a company that sells sexual toys, lingerie, and other products, has drawn up a petition to recall a new City of Fargo zoning ordinance that would change the classification of their two stores from “retail” to “adult.”. The new...
740thefan.com
Lindquist announces plan to camp outside Good Morning America
FARGO (KFGO) – Operation Sleep Out was set to end Saturday night at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, but Mark J. Lindquist announced Friday night that he has one night left after that. Lindquist said his campaign to raise awareness, money, and supplies for the people of Ukraine has...
NDHP troopers stop reckless driver near Fargo
One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.
wdayradionow.com
12-29-22 Thursdays with Tony
00:15 - Journalist and author Gerald Posnor talks with Tony about the conspiracies around JFK and his book Case Closed covering the subject. For more journalism coverage by Gerald you can subscribe to his Just the Facts Substack, visit his website to see his written works, and if you wish to purchase a copy of Case Closed you can do so using this link.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Woman expresses thanks to good Samaritan who helped after her car caught fire in south Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman whose car caught fire while she shopped in South Fargo recently is expressing gratitude for the good Samaritan who helped her. "He was more worried about my safety than anything else. So, and I don't know this person. It was just really touching to me that somebody who doesn't know me put himself in harm's way," said Wheatland resident Jess Sell.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man ordered to ND State Hospital
A preliminary hearing this week for a Fargo man was canceled in favor of further treatment and analysis at the North Dakota State Hospital. According to court documents Maichael Yousa faces 13 counts – including attempted murder – for causing a crash on I-29 that injured a motorcyclist at speeds of nearly 100 mph. Yousa was eventually apprehended by law enforcement after an exchange of gunfire in which he was struck two times.
