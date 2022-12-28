(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is discussing what he calls his legislative priorities for the upcoming session in Bismarck. "This is just my opinion, but the Renaissance Zone in downtown Fargo, that's been such a success. I hope we can continue that and hopefully expand it. I hope they look at expanding that into the neighborhoods to use a Renaissance Zone style for people getting a five year exemption for housing as well," said Piepkorn.

