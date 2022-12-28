A Grayslake man, who is reportedly a member of the Michigan Militia, has been released on a $750,000 bond after prosecutors say he threatened to kill his family and was found with an arsenal of guns. RB Warrens, 49, of the 33400 block of Lakeshore Drive in unincorporated Grayslake, was...

GRAYSLAKE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO