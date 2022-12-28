Read full article on original website
Nationwide warrant issued for Zion man who allegedly led police on pursuit, manhunt in Wadsworth
Police say a nationwide extraditable warrant has been issued for a Zion man accused of leading police on a pursuit into Lake County that ended with a manhunt Friday morning. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The driver was identified as...
Alleged militia member released on $750K bond after allegedly threatening to kill people, possessing ‘arsenal’ of guns near Grayslake
A Grayslake man, who is reportedly a member of the Michigan Militia, has been released on a $750,000 bond after prosecutors say he threatened to kill his family and was found with an arsenal of guns. RB Warrens, 49, of the 33400 block of Lakeshore Drive in unincorporated Grayslake, was...
Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged
Police have identified and charged a burglary crew, consisting of three Chicago residents, associated with burglaries at homes in Lake County and other counties, officials announced. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a residential burglary that occurred on November 19 in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s […]
Convicted felon arrested for allegedly possessing rifle, shotgun and drugs in McHenry County
A Wisconsin man, who is a convicted felon, was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine, a rifle and a shotgun in McHenry County, court records show. Ernest R. Slavik IV, 46, of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, three counts of felon in possession of a […]
Offenders force entry and burglarize Kohl’s store overnight in Crystal Lake
Burglars smashed the glass to the front of Kohl’s in Crystal Lake overnight and entered the store where they stole merchandise, police said. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the Kohl’s, 5420 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard...
No one shot after gunman opens fire following physical fight at family amusement center in Waukegan
At least one person was injured in a fight inside People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan that led to a shooting in the parking lot, police and witnesses said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Road. It was […]
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
Waukegan man arrested after allegedly cheating while gambling at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines
Police arrested a Waukegan man after they say he cheated while gambling at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, leading to him winning when he was actually losing. The Des Plaines Police Department said they responded on Friday to the Rivers Casino, 3000 South River Road in Des Plaines, for a report of a theft.
$5 million bond for man charged with murdering his own brother by ‘pummeling him’ in Gurnee
A man is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors say he “pummeled” his brother to death during a verbal argument at a home in Gurnee on Christmas Day. Kevin N. Biron-Bomis, 50, of Gurnee, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Scheller said officers responded […]
Coroner identifies 47-year-old man who was beaten to death allegedly by his brother in Gurnee
The coroner has released the identity of a 47-year-old man who was killed after prosecutors say his brother beat him to death during a verbal argument on Christmas Day in Gurnee. An autopsy performed Tuesday showed that Brandon Biron-Bomis, 47, of Glencoe, suffered trauma but a final cause of death...
Police chase in Wisconsin ends after suspect crashes in Lake County, spurring manhunt in Wadsworth
A police pursuit that started in Wisconsin ended in Lake County Friday morning and spurred a manhunt after the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area near Wadsworth. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding police departments were […]
Bunny believed to be dead, other animals unharmed after fully engulfed barn fire in Barrington Hills
A bunny is believed to be dead but other animals were uninjured after a barn became engulfed in flames and burned to the ground in Barrington Hills Saturday afternoon. The Barrington-Countryside Fire Protection District responded around 2:05 p.m. Saturday to the 0-100 block of Spring Lane in Barrington Hills. Fire officials said crews received a […]
Police increasing patrols after shooting in Winthrop Harbor
Police say they will be conducting extra patrols after shots were fired in a residential area in Winthrop Harbor Thursday morning. The Winthrop Harbor Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 3rd Street in Winthrop Harbor early Thursday morning. Officers received a call that someone fired shots. No injuries were reported. The Winthrop Harbor […]
Probation for Crystal Lake man who was found with gun, drugs in his car in McHenry County
A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to probation after sheriff’s deputies found him illegally possessing a gun and cannabis during a traffic stop in McHenry County. Benjamin K. Sherwood, 19, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon […]
Authorities release identity of Zion man who was shot and killed at Stretch’s Bar and Grill in Waukegan
Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in the chest during a shooting that left a second man wounded at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. An autopsy performed Tuesday showed that Anthony Pedroza, 23, of Zion, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, […]
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Driver seriously injured after truck crashes into 2 concrete walls on I-94 near Waukegan
A driver was seriously injured and had to be extricated from his truck after it struck two concrete walls on Interstate 94 near Waukegan Friday evening, police said. The Gurnee Fire Department, Libertyville Fire Department and Illinois State Police responded around 8:39 p.m. to Interstate 94 near O’Plaine Road for a vehicle crash.
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed, beaten by group outside bowling alley in Waukegan
A mother is seeking answers after her teenage boy, who remains unresponsive, was hospitalized after being stabbed and beaten by a group outside of a bowling alley in Waukegan. The mother, who did not want to be publicly named, told Lake and McHenry County Scanner the incident happened on December 16 at Bowlero, 631 Lakehurst […]
Lake County will implement SAFE-T Act, cashless bail on January 1 in wake of court ruling
Lake County court officials say that they will be following through with the SAFE-T Act and end of cash bail on January 1 in wake of a judge’s ruling finding cashless bail unconstitutional. The 19th Judicial Circuit Court said in a statement Friday that they would be moving ahead with the implementation of the SAFE-T […]
Coroner releases sketches, seeks help in identifying woman whose skeletal remains were found in Libertyville
The coroner, who is still working to identify a woman whose skeletal remains were found in Libertyville, is hopeful that someone might recognize her unique tattoos and identify her. The Libertyville Police Department responded around 8:15 a.m. on November 19 to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive in Libertyville. The 1800 block of Hollister Drive […]
Man charged with murder after two men shot, one fatally, at Stretch’s Sports Bar in Waukegan
A Waukegan man has been charged with murder after a man in his 20s and a second man were both shot, one of them fatally, at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. The Waukegan Police Department responded around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to Stretch’s Sports Bar...
