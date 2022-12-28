ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged

Police have identified and charged a burglary crew, consisting of three Chicago residents, associated with burglaries at homes in Lake County and other counties, officials announced. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a residential burglary that occurred on November 19 in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

No one shot after gunman opens fire following physical fight at family amusement center in Waukegan

At least one person was injured in a fight inside People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan that led to a shooting in the parking lot, police and witnesses said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Road. It was […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

$5 million bond for man charged with murdering his own brother by ‘pummeling him’ in Gurnee

A man is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors say he “pummeled” his brother to death during a verbal argument at a home in Gurnee on Christmas Day. Kevin N. Biron-Bomis, 50, of Gurnee, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Scheller said officers responded […]
GURNEE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police chase in Wisconsin ends after suspect crashes in Lake County, spurring manhunt in Wadsworth

A police pursuit that started in Wisconsin ended in Lake County Friday morning and spurred a manhunt after the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area near Wadsworth. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding police departments were […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Bunny believed to be dead, other animals unharmed after fully engulfed barn fire in Barrington Hills

A bunny is believed to be dead but other animals were uninjured after a barn became engulfed in flames and burned to the ground in Barrington Hills Saturday afternoon. The Barrington-Countryside Fire Protection District responded around 2:05 p.m. Saturday to the 0-100 block of Spring Lane in Barrington Hills. Fire officials said crews received a […]
BARRINGTON, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Probation for Crystal Lake man who was found with gun, drugs in his car in McHenry County

A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to probation after sheriff’s deputies found him illegally possessing a gun and cannabis during a traffic stop in McHenry County. Benjamin K. Sherwood, 19, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon […]
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner releases sketches, seeks help in identifying woman whose skeletal remains were found in Libertyville

The coroner, who is still working to identify a woman whose skeletal remains were found in Libertyville, is hopeful that someone might recognize her unique tattoos and identify her. The Libertyville Police Department responded around 8:15 a.m. on November 19 to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive in Libertyville. The 1800 block of Hollister Drive […]
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

