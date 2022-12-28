ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshoba County, MS

breezynews.com

Two Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands

On December 26, a house fire with fatalities occurred in the Pearl River Community in Neshoba County on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety shows that the fire started at around 1:30 am on Oswald Road. Choctaw Fire Department responded and, upon arrival on scene, found the home fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside the dwelling. Identification of these individuals will not be disclosed at this time. Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, and no other information will be released at this time.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Human remains found in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Trash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County

At 6:40 a.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Hopoca Rd. One person was transported to the hospital. At approximately 5 p.m., there was a report of a large amount of trash being dumped on Ealy...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One person wounded in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Webster County Sheriff’s Office asks for meat donations

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They are asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore said a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake

4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

House fire claims life

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian police chief responds to criticism

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Officers Called to Several Disturbances in Attala

1:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of Attala Rd 5003 who stated that someone was outside their home in a vehicle honking the horn, then started beating on the door of the residence. 2:33 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

MSDH: Third COVID Death in Attala This Month

The State Health Department, for the third time this month, is reporting a COVID-19 death in Attala County. That makes 123 since the pandemic began. Leake County has had 125 and Neshoba County 247, including one death reported this month. Since Dec. 12, there’ve been a total of 122 new COVID cases in the three counties.
WJTV 12

Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

MHP investigated seven fatal crashes during Christmas weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated seven fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday enforcement period which began on Friday and ended Monday. The seven fatal crashes resulted in seven deaths in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River counties. The Attala County crash happened...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Madison County Journal

Canton police searching for home invasion killer

CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
CANTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Funeral set for Clarke Co. man who died Christmas Day

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Clarke County man who died in a collision Christmas Day. 42-year-old Wilt Alford was walking on Highway 11 when he was struck by a car and died of his injuries. Alford’s funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS

