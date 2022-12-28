Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Two Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands
On December 26, a house fire with fatalities occurred in the Pearl River Community in Neshoba County on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety shows that the fire started at around 1:30 am on Oswald Road. Choctaw Fire Department responded and, upon arrival on scene, found the home fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside the dwelling. Identification of these individuals will not be disclosed at this time. Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, and no other information will be released at this time.
WLBT
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
kicks96news.com
Trash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County
At 6:40 a.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Hopoca Rd. One person was transported to the hospital. At approximately 5 p.m., there was a report of a large amount of trash being dumped on Ealy...
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Sheriff: Man wanted after wrecking car into Mississippi house, fleeing scene
Deputies are looking for a man who reportedly fled after he wrecked his car into a Mississippi house. WTOK in Meridian reports that officials in Clarke County are looking for Tyler Mashburn, 30. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mashburn wrecked his car into a house on County Road...
wtva.com
One person wounded in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
wcbi.com
Webster County Sheriff’s Office asks for meat donations
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They are asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore said a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
kicks96news.com
Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake
4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
WTOK-TV
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
WTOK-TV
WLBT
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
breezynews.com
Officers Called to Several Disturbances in Attala
1:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of Attala Rd 5003 who stated that someone was outside their home in a vehicle honking the horn, then started beating on the door of the residence. 2:33 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove...
breezynews.com
MSDH: Third COVID Death in Attala This Month
The State Health Department, for the third time this month, is reporting a COVID-19 death in Attala County. That makes 123 since the pandemic began. Leake County has had 125 and Neshoba County 247, including one death reported this month. Since Dec. 12, there’ve been a total of 122 new COVID cases in the three counties.
Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
wtva.com
MHP investigated seven fatal crashes during Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated seven fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday enforcement period which began on Friday and ended Monday. The seven fatal crashes resulted in seven deaths in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River counties. The Attala County crash happened...
Madison County Journal
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
kicks96news.com
Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
WLBT
Funeral set for Clarke Co. man who died Christmas Day
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Clarke County man who died in a collision Christmas Day. 42-year-old Wilt Alford was walking on Highway 11 when he was struck by a car and died of his injuries. Alford’s funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting...
