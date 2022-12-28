David Njoku: ‘We have no one to blame but ourselves’; still plan to ‘give the Commanders hell’

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Previewing Browns vs. Commanders; Ohio State vs. Georgia: Quincy Carrier, Lance Reisland, Stephen Means on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier discusses the job status of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew...
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will reportedly be out vs. Saints, could be available Week 18
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finally returned to practice on Thursday, but he's not quite ready to play yet. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hurts will not start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but he could be available to play in Week 18. Hurts, one of the key...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Best Bet: Lions Offense Will Light Up Bears Defense
The Lions put up a significant amount of points at Ford Field.
Gutsy Play of the Week: Panthers bring back Josh Norman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Panthers signed cornerback Josh Norman to the team’s practice squad this week after Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in a Christmas Eve win over the Detroit Lions.
Falcons Complimentary of Cardinals Ahead of Sunday Battle
A great level of mutual respect between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons has been shown despite both struggling this season.
Drew Brees on being LSU fan, coaching against Tigers in Citrus Bowl: 'Love LSU, except for Monday'
Former New Orleans Saints great and Purdue interim QB coach Drew Brees talks about his connection with LSU and Louisiana ahead of the Citrus Bowl.
Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.
Myles Garrett respects Kevin Stefanski benching him and won’t let it happen again: ‘It’s a bad look for a starter’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett, Browns team captain, team leader and arguably the face and voice of the franchise, has no plans to get benched again by Kevin Stefanski like he did for the first series of Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints. “That was coach’s decision based...
Jadeveon Clowney clears concussion protocol and likely to face Commanders; Joe Woods, Mike Priefer under scrutiny: Browns Insider
LANDOVER, Md. — Jadeveon Clowney cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, made the trip to Washington, D.C., and is likely to face the Commanders on Sunday. Clowney returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Thursday with an illness, but hadn’t been fully cleared from concussion protocol and was listed as questionable.
