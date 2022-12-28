Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Oregon Senate Democrats list several new state laws taking effect Jan. 1
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Several important new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature will take effect on New Year’s Day, Senate Democrats said Friday, releasing a list of the legislation taking effect in the new year. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from...
KTVZ
North Carolina officials will not charge Mark Meadows with voter fraud
The North Carolina Department of Justice announced Friday that there was “not sufficient evidence” to bring charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his wife, Debra Meadows, over allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. “My office has concluded that there is not...
KTVZ
Oregon PUC approves 15% Pacific Power rate hike, which takes effect Sunday
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Public Utility Commission recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power) customers effective Sunday, Jan. 1 that will total about 15 percent, the agency said Thursday. The increase stems from decisions in two proceedings — an annual adjustment for power costs, which...
KTVZ
Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods
Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said. At one point, US Highway 101 — one of California’s most famous routes — was closed in both directions in South San Francisco as “water is not receding due to non-stop rainfall & high tides preventing the water to displace,” California Highway Patrol said in an evening update. The freeway reopened later Saturday evening after flood waters receded, CHP said.
KTVZ
Winter weather advisory expiring Friday afternoon, mostly cloudy skies follow
On Friday, we expect to see rain between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with increasing clouds. The majority of Deschutes County, as well as parts of Jefferson and Crook counties, are in a winter weather advisory set to expire Friday at 4 p.m. From there on, we are left with...
KTVZ
Winter weather advisory for Cascades east slopes extended into Friday
The east slopes of the Cascades, including Sisters, La Pine and Sunriver, are in a winter weather advisory that has been extended into Friday, set to expire around 4 p.m. For Thursday, we see snow lasting throughout the majority of the day taking us into Friday. Temperatures are expected to...
KTVZ
A dry start to 2023, before more of the winter mix of rain and snow returns
It appears we'll have a dry and mostly sunny, if chilly start to 2023, with highs topping freedom and Sunday night lows in the 20s. But as typical of late, the chance of snow returns Monday, and again at midweek, with a bit of a warmup, meaning a chance of rain and mountain/higher snow, right on into next weekend.
