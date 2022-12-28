ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTVZ

Oregon PUC approves 15% Pacific Power rate hike, which takes effect Sunday

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Public Utility Commission recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power) customers effective Sunday, Jan. 1 that will total about 15 percent, the agency said Thursday. The increase stems from decisions in two proceedings — an annual adjustment for power costs, which...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods

Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said. At one point, US Highway 101 — one of California’s most famous routes — was closed in both directions in South San Francisco as “water is not receding due to non-stop rainfall & high tides preventing the water to displace,” California Highway Patrol said in an evening update. The freeway reopened later Saturday evening after flood waters receded, CHP said.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVZ

A dry start to 2023, before more of the winter mix of rain and snow returns

It appears we'll have a dry and mostly sunny, if chilly start to 2023, with highs topping freedom and Sunday night lows in the 20s. But as typical of late, the chance of snow returns Monday, and again at midweek, with a bit of a warmup, meaning a chance of rain and mountain/higher snow, right on into next weekend.

