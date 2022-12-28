ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Cristiano Ronaldo makes big-money move to Saudi Arabian club

LONDON — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a deal that is a landmark moment for Middle Eastern soccer but will see one of Europe's biggest stars disappear from the sport's elite stage. Al Nassr posted a...
Yardbarker

Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal

Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
The Spun

Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Signs Lucrative New Contract

Fresh off his disappointing World Cup run and release from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has found a new club to play for in the twilight of his legendary career. On Friday, Ronaldo officially signed with Al Nassr FC of the Saudi Professional League. The 2.5-year deal is worth an ungodly $75 million per season.
BBC

Friday's transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Ramos, Leao, Mudryk, Bellingham, Fernandez

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr want to sign Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Paris St-Germain's 36-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos, his former Real Madrid team-mate. (Marca - in Spanish) Manchester City are willing to offer £10.6m a year for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, whose father has been in touch...
Yardbarker

AC Milan Hope To Have Theo Hernandez & Olivier Giroud At Peak Fitness For Supercoppa Italiana Against Inter, Italian Media Report

AC Milan are planning to get French duo Theo Hernandez and Olivier Giroud up to full speed for the Supercoppa Italiana clash against Inter next month. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Tuttosport, the Rossoneri flew out to Eindhoven during the winter break but Hernandez and Giroud remained in Milan, and returned to training this weekend after featuring in France’s World Cup final defeat.
Yardbarker

Report – AC Milan considering a move for impressive Arsenal loanee

Folarin Balogun is arguably Arsenal’s most in-form striker this season, although he is away from the club on loan at Reims. The youngster has hit double figures in the number of goals scored in Ligue 1 this season and the decision to send him there is fully justified. The...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Have Held Internal Talks Regarding Joao Felix

Joao Felix scored for Atletico Madrid last night in their league match against Elche, but the player is still very much up for sale by the Spanish club, or at the very least a loan. The agent of Felix Jorge Mendes has been offering his client around Europe, and Chelsea...
Yardbarker

Newcastle reportedly ready to pay big money for 23-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma. According to a report from Roma today, the 23-year-old is on the radar of Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham as well. Apparently, Newcastle are prepared to pay big money for the Italian midfielder and it will...

