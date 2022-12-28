Read full article on original website
Related
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career. The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday. Ronaldo's contract ties him to the Saudi ...
Cristiano Ronaldo makes big-money move to Saudi Arabian club
LONDON — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a deal that is a landmark moment for Middle Eastern soccer but will see one of Europe's biggest stars disappear from the sport's elite stage. Al Nassr posted a...
Yardbarker
Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal
Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
Al Nassr ‘look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Sergio Ramos as they make offer to secure PSG star on free transfer’
SAUDI ARABIAN side Al Nassr want to reunite imminent signing Cristiano Ronaldo with old Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, according to reports. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a two-year deal - worth £173million-a-season - with Saudi side and it is said he will be unveiled on Saturday. The Portuguese star,...
Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Signs Lucrative New Contract
Fresh off his disappointing World Cup run and release from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has found a new club to play for in the twilight of his legendary career. On Friday, Ronaldo officially signed with Al Nassr FC of the Saudi Professional League. The 2.5-year deal is worth an ungodly $75 million per season.
Al-Nassr print Cristiano Ronaldo shirts following his £175m-a-year move to the Saudi club
Ronaldo's transfer to the Saudi club, which is set to see him earn an astonishing £175m-a-year, was announced on Friday night after weeks of speculation .
Brentford vs Liverpool - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brentford's Premier League clash with Liverpool, including how to watch on TV and live stream, team news and score prediction.
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Ramos, Leao, Mudryk, Bellingham, Fernandez
Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr want to sign Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Paris St-Germain's 36-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos, his former Real Madrid team-mate. (Marca - in Spanish) Manchester City are willing to offer £10.6m a year for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, whose father has been in touch...
Yardbarker
AC Milan Hope To Have Theo Hernandez & Olivier Giroud At Peak Fitness For Supercoppa Italiana Against Inter, Italian Media Report
AC Milan are planning to get French duo Theo Hernandez and Olivier Giroud up to full speed for the Supercoppa Italiana clash against Inter next month. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Tuttosport, the Rossoneri flew out to Eindhoven during the winter break but Hernandez and Giroud remained in Milan, and returned to training this weekend after featuring in France’s World Cup final defeat.
Yardbarker
Italian Media Detail How Antonio Conte Wanted Romelu Lukaku-Edin Dzeko Strike Pair Whilst Inter Milan Coach
Former Inter and current Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte had been keen to sign both Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko during his first season in charge of the Nerazzurri, and the duo finally look set to be brought together. This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Libero,...
Yardbarker
Report – AC Milan considering a move for impressive Arsenal loanee
Folarin Balogun is arguably Arsenal’s most in-form striker this season, although he is away from the club on loan at Reims. The youngster has hit double figures in the number of goals scored in Ligue 1 this season and the decision to send him there is fully justified. The...
Jurgen Klopp Likens Darwin Nunez To Young Robert Lewandowski
Klopp was manager of Borussia Dortmund when the German club signed a 21-year-old Lewandowski from Polish side Lech Poznan in 2010.
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Player Ratings
LFCTR rate the players from last night's 2-1 victory for Liverpool over Leicester City in the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Have Held Internal Talks Regarding Joao Felix
Joao Felix scored for Atletico Madrid last night in their league match against Elche, but the player is still very much up for sale by the Spanish club, or at the very least a loan. The agent of Felix Jorge Mendes has been offering his client around Europe, and Chelsea...
Yardbarker
Newcastle reportedly ready to pay big money for 23-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma. According to a report from Roma today, the 23-year-old is on the radar of Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham as well. Apparently, Newcastle are prepared to pay big money for the Italian midfielder and it will...
Report: Chelsea Looking To Hijack Arsenal's Move For Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea are considering hijacking Arsenal's move for Shatar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.
Yardbarker
Romelu Lukaku & Edin Dzeko Favourites To Start For Inter Milan Against Napoli, Italian Media Report
Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko are likely to be the starting pair for Inter in next Wednesday’s Serie A clash with Napoli. This according to the online edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi is leaning towards starting the pair in the clash with the Partenopei next week.
Comments / 0