Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
What Tennessee Titans coach said on Josh Dobbs, Malik Willis, his QB decision for Week 18

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a decision to make heading into his Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans (7-9) are riding a six-game losing streak heading into the final game of the season, but still have a chance to make the playoffs with a win against the Jaguars (7-8). Vrabel hasn't announced who the Titans will start at quarterback for that game. Rookie Malik Willis has started three games this season but veteran...
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Dallas Cowboys: Assessing Joshua Dobbs' first start

The Tennessee Titans didn't get a win, but they might've gotten some confidence. The Titans lost their sixth straight game Thursday, falling 27-13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his first career start in place of rookie Malik Willis while the Titans sat numerous starters, including running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, in advance of next weekend's winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title.
