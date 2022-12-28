Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WOWT
Nearly 3,000 celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families had a fun time ringing in the new year during the daytime. Saturday was the annual Noon Year’s Eve event at the Henry Doorly Zoo. Almost 3,000 people were in attendance. Kids counted down until the beach ball drop, just outside the Desert Dome.
WOWT
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium to host annual Noon Year’s Eve
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is inviting the public to take part in its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entertainment from Joe Cole’s Magic Show will be featured, leading up to a mini beach ball drop at Noon outside the Desert Dome.
WOWT
Nearly 3,000 attend Omaha Zoo's Noon Year's Eve
A family remembers a 7-year-old who tragically died.
WOWT
Omaha Archbishop Lucas mourns death of Pope Benedict XVI
The family of Jaya Moore...
WOWT
Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore
The family of Jaya Moore is remembering the girl they lost in a...
WOWT
Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
KETV.com
Omaha man spends nearly two weeks trying to reunite his family in Hawaii
OMAHA, Neb. — An airline atrocity lasted nearly two weeks for an Omaha man. Monte Foreman-Powell is finally on his way to Hawaii to move with his husband — 11 days too late. It took three airlines, seven cancellations and nine rebookings to make it happen. Foreman-Powell was...
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in January in Omaha
It’s wintertime in the Midwest, so this list is packed with ideas for indoor fun perfect for friends, couples and families. While we are all about bundling up and hitting the slopes, snowshoeing, and Bobbing, there’s something ultra-cozy about planning for more predictable indoor fun. From board games and movies to arcade games and theater, your next memorable indoor adventure awaits in Omaha. Read on for ten ways to enjoy visiting Omaha in the new year.
KETV.com
Omaha archbishop, Nebraska congressman respond to death of Pope Benedict XVI
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Archbishop George Lucas and Rep. Mike Flood responded to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday. Pope Benedict XVI died at his Vatican residence nearly a decade following his retirement — the first pope to resign in almost 600 years. Benedict led...
When and where you can light off fireworks in the metro on New Year's
Find out when and where you can light off fireworks in Omaha and the rest of the metro on New Year's
WOWT
Omaha Archbishop George Lucas invites community to Mass for Pope Benedict XVI
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday Omaha Archbishop George Lucas released a statement marking the death of Pope Benedict XVI. Lucas says he had the privilege to meet the Pope when he was appointed Archbishop of Omaha back in June 2009. “I am personally grateful for Benedict XVI appointing me archbishop...
WOWT
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.
KETV.com
'He loves life': Nebraska dog with kidney failure takes on bucket list
LINCOLN, Neb. — First birthdays are often full of treats and sometimes a little trouble, but rarely do they include a ride in a police car. That's not the case for Remy, a puppy in Lincoln who turned 1 on Wednesday. "It took me a while to open my...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering.
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
WOWT
Legacy Commons update: Omaha, Heartland Family Service working to help last few displaced tenants
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mayor’s office said Thursday that 21 of the households displaced when Legacy Crossing Apartments was shut down earlier this month have found permanent housing. Heartland Family Service reported on Dec. 21 that the first of the displaced tenants had secured new housing. A little...
WOWT
Alfalfa sprout recall expanded amid Salmonella concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alfalfa sprout recall affecting several states has been expanded. According to the Douglas County Health Department, the Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is expanding its recall after potential contamination with Salmonella. The voluntary recall of raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises based in Fremont at...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
visitomaha.com
10 Really Cool Things to do in Omaha, Nebraska
Situated by the Missouri River, Omaha takes its name from one of the many Native American tribes who lived in the area for thousands of years before European colonization, chief among them the Omaha and the Ponca. Initially called the "Gateway to the West” by white settlers as they moved onto Plains Indian land in the early 1800s, Omaha soon grew to become Nebraska’s largest urban area.
