Omaha, NE

WOWT

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium to host annual Noon Year’s Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is inviting the public to take part in its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entertainment from Joe Cole’s Magic Show will be featured, leading up to a mini beach ball drop at Noon outside the Desert Dome.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nearly 3,000 attend Omaha Zoo's Noon Year's Eve

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Archbishop Lucas mourns death of Pope Benedict XVI

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
OMAHA, NE
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in January in Omaha

It’s wintertime in the Midwest, so this list is packed with ideas for indoor fun perfect for friends, couples and families. While we are all about bundling up and hitting the slopes, snowshoeing, and Bobbing, there’s something ultra-cozy about planning for more predictable indoor fun. From board games and movies to arcade games and theater, your next memorable indoor adventure awaits in Omaha. Read on for ten ways to enjoy visiting Omaha in the new year.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Alfalfa sprout recall expanded amid Salmonella concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alfalfa sprout recall affecting several states has been expanded. According to the Douglas County Health Department, the Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is expanding its recall after potential contamination with Salmonella. The voluntary recall of raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises based in Fremont at...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
NEBRASKA STATE
visitomaha.com

10 Really Cool Things to do in Omaha, Nebraska

Situated by the Missouri River, Omaha takes its name from one of the many Native American tribes who lived in the area for thousands of years before European colonization, chief among them the Omaha and the Ponca. Initially called the "Gateway to the West” by white settlers as they moved onto Plains Indian land in the early 1800s, Omaha soon grew to become Nebraska’s largest urban area.
OMAHA, NE

