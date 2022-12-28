Read full article on original website
Healthy eating starts with setting goals
Many New Year’s resolutions are goals of eating healthier and getting in better shape. However, starting those habits can be tricky. The first week may go well, but a busy schedule or slip-up can often upend those lofty expectations. Setting some more realistic goals may be key to achieving what most set out to do after Jan. 1, says Caitlyn Ferin, a dietitian with Midwest grocer Fareway.
Want to be healthier in 2023? Experts offer realistic way to stay true to New Year's resolutions
Thanks to actionable advice from Kaiser Permanente's Healthy Balance program, you can be making progress with your New Year's resolutions.
Expert shares why you shouldn't wipe more than three times after doing a number two
A pelvic floor expert has explained why you shouldn’t wipe more than three times after going for a poo and offered advice for those who do. TikTok user George, who is a pelvic floor physiotherapist, explained why wiping too many times after you've been to the toilet can be bad news. You can see her explain it here:
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart
Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
5 breakfast staples linked to longer life, eaten by the healthiest people in the world
Nutritionist Stacy Simon said that black beans like those eaten in Costa Rica are rich in fiber and protein, and won't spike your blood sugar.
3 Hair Mistakes Women Over 50 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Age You Instantly
Chances are you’ve probably changed your skincare routine up quite a few times over the years to deal with different issues you encounter along the way. Whether you’re faced with hormonal acne, dryness and lines, or dark spots, it’s not unusual to replace products and procedures with other products and procedures as you age so that you’re addressing your concerns in the moment. The same applies to hair, though we tend to think the same shampoos and coloring choices we make at 30 can take us through our fifties and beyond. As we age, our hair has different needs. It’s not uncommon to make these three hair mistakes that could be aging you without you even knowing it. Here are the mistakes and their simple solutions.
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected
Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
A simple guide for how to declutter too many clothes
Let's talk about clothes. I know we all need them because it is frowned upon to walk around naked, but how much is too much clothes? Seasons change, waistlines shift, and items get thrown into the black abyss of the back of our dressers or closets. Why? Because no one wants to take the time to go through and get rid of the unnecessary clothing items you've accumulated. That ends today.
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin
There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
