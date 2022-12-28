ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Why Southwest is melting down

A punishing winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal -- unless you booked your holiday travel with Southwest Airlines.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Incredible Photo Shows Hundreds of Unclaimed Bags at Denver Airport Amid Southwest Debacle

The holiday season represents one of the busiest times of the year for travel. This year, AAA expected more than 100 million Americans to drive or fly more than 50 miles to visit family. However, Southwest Airlines recently turned an already chaotic time of year into a nightmare. Following Christmas Sunday, the company canceled thousands of flights, wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans. Now, days after the meltdown began, photos and videos have gone viral showing hundreds of unclaimed bags at airports nationwide. The following shows just a fraction of those unclaimed bags crowding a Denver airport nearly a week after Christmas Eve.
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown

ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday. Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week. "I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said. Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their...
ATTLEBORO, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy