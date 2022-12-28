Read full article on original website
Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'
An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
AOL Corp
1,000 Southwest flyers slept overnight at Denver airport amid 'nightmare' flight cancellations
DENVER – A ruined honeymoon. A missed birthday. A ski trip hanging in the balance. Southwest Airlines' meltdown continued this week at Denver International Airport, which has seen the most cancellations across all airlines of any U.S. airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Southwest had...
Why Southwest is melting down
A punishing winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal -- unless you booked your holiday travel with Southwest Airlines.
2 teachers missed their $4,000 honeymoon cruise after their flight was cancelled and they were met with 'radio silence' from Southwest
The Wisconsin teachers were among thousands of people whose Southwest flights were canceled, prompting some to miss their cruise ship departures.
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding
Southwest has been under recently for canceling over 2,800 flights amid winter blizzards, one of those flights belonged to a man getting married in five days.
Why Is Southwest Having So Many Cancellations While Other Airlines Are Not?
The reason Southwest Airlines has seen as many as 70% of its flights canceled in one day, while other airlines have seen far lower numbers, has less to do with the weather than you think. "We’ve lacked infrastructure for years and years and years,” said Capt. Tom Nekoeui, the second...
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?
"This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday.
‘Desperate’ family in West Texas drives 350 miles to Dallas after Southwest cancels
As Southwest Airlines scrambled to get flights on schedule, a West Texas family from Lubbock had to drive to Dallas so they wouldn’t miss a special family reunion.
Frustrated Southern California travelers opt to drive to their destination amid widespread Southwest cancellations
Many frustrated travelers are opting to drive home or to their holiday destination thanks to Southwest Airlines delaying or canceling flights across the country. As a result, rental cars are in incredibly high demand, and travelers at LAX told KTLA that not only is it hard to get a car, they’re also pricier than they […]
Pilot Describes Southwest Chaos as 'Embarrassing' Amid Earlier Warnings
Southwest pilots warned flight operations that the scheduling software and systems need to be fixed. But those pleas were made "to no avail."
Incredible Photo Shows Hundreds of Unclaimed Bags at Denver Airport Amid Southwest Debacle
The holiday season represents one of the busiest times of the year for travel. This year, AAA expected more than 100 million Americans to drive or fly more than 50 miles to visit family. However, Southwest Airlines recently turned an already chaotic time of year into a nightmare. Following Christmas Sunday, the company canceled thousands of flights, wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans. Now, days after the meltdown began, photos and videos have gone viral showing hundreds of unclaimed bags at airports nationwide. The following shows just a fraction of those unclaimed bags crowding a Denver airport nearly a week after Christmas Eve.
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
KLST/KSAN
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
Southwest Airlines cancellation meltdown shows no sign of letup at South Florida airports
The tsunami of Southwest Airlines holiday flight cancellations, accounting for more than half of flights scrubbed in the United States, showed no signs of receding on Wednesday.
Southwest cancels nearly 90 percent of Philadelphia flights as meltdown continues
Southwest Airlines canceled nearly all of its Philadelphia flights Wednesday as luggage belonging to passengers who are stranded at other locations continued to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport.
Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown
ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday. Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week. "I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said. Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their...
Southwest planes are back in the air -- and the apologies keep flying, too
The boss of Southwest Airlines has vowed he will "make good" to passengers hit by his company's disastrous holiday meltdown as the carrier was delivering on its promise to resume better service on Friday.
