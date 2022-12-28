ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Nash Mill Road re-open in Greenfield

By Julia Cunningham
 3 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nash Mill Road is reopen in Greenfield following a closure from last week’s flooding.

Flooding starting to reduce in Greenfield, roads still closed

The Greenfield Police Department announced on social media the road is reopen. There is damage to the Greenfield Swimming Area, including the beach, parking lot, and building.

The parking lot will stay closed until further notice. The gate is closed and locked, but cars can park outside the gate.

Related
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. "I was sleeping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
