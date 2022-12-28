Nash Mill Road re-open in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nash Mill Road is reopen in Greenfield following a closure from last week’s flooding.Flooding starting to reduce in Greenfield, roads still closed
The Greenfield Police Department announced on social media the road is reopen. There is damage to the Greenfield Swimming Area, including the beach, parking lot, and building.
The parking lot will stay closed until further notice. The gate is closed and locked, but cars can park outside the gate.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0