Nash Mill Road re-open in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nash Mill Road is reopen in Greenfield following a closure from last week’s flooding.

The Greenfield Police Department announced on social media the road is reopen. There is damage to the Greenfield Swimming Area, including the beach, parking lot, and building.

The parking lot will stay closed until further notice. The gate is closed and locked, but cars can park outside the gate.

