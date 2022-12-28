Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
Daniel “Dan” I. Vincent
FULTON – Daniel “Dan” I. Vincent, age 65 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Casey Vincent who passed on May 27, 2020. Dan is survived by his loving wife...
Rosemary W. Sickler
OSWEGO – Rosemary W. Sickler, age 93 of Oswego, NY passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold L Sickler; daughter, Aimee L. S. Orogvany; parents, Sheldon and Ethel Wood; brother, George Wood; and sister, Betty Wood. Rosemary is survived by her son,...
Leslie A. Taber
FULTON – Leslie A. Taber, age 47, of Fulton, NY passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Leslie was predeceased by her father, Robert Reynolds. Leslie is survived by her loving husband, Donald Taber; children, Caiden, Aubree, and Brydon Taber; mother, Susan (Samuel) Familo; brothers, Adam (Edith) Reynolds and Jason (Sarah) Reynolds; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Michael A. Sirchia
OSWEGO – Michael A. Sirchia, 94, of Oswego died Sunday December 25, 2022 in Bishop’s Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mr. Sirchia was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Russo) Sirchia. He worked as a butcher for forty years at B & M Meat...
Darcy L. Beattie
FULTON – Darcy L. Beattie, age 63 of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was predeceased by her daughter, Megan Beattie; parents, Verner Draper, Sr. and Betty Brennan; and her sister, Flora Mae. Darcy is survived by her loving son, Christopher Beattie;...
Janet D. Horton
OSWEGO – Janet D. Horton, 63, of Oswego passed on December 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Winter Garden Florida, she was the daughter of the late Tommy R. and Mildred Theresa (Richardson) Horton. Janet moved, at a young age, to Long Island where...
Connie Lee Rowe
FULTON – Connie Lee Rowe, 74; formerly of Fulton, NY, passed December 21, 2022, at Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven, FL. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Peter and Margaret (Brower) Ciciarelli. She was a longtime resident of Fulton, NY until moving to Florida where she...
Hannibal Alumna Presented With Shirley Chillson Cianfarano Scholarship
HANNIBAL – After successfully completing her freshman fall semester at Keuka College, Hannibal High School alumna Julia Shortslef (class of 2022) was recently presented with the Shirley Chillson Cianfarano Scholarship. The $500 annual scholarship serves as a tribute to Cianfarano, a longtime guidance secretary in the Hannibal Central School...
Statement of Bishop Douglas J. Lucia of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse on the death of Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI
This morning, in the final hours of 2022, Catholics throughout the world have learned of the death of Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI. Along with Bishop Robert J. Cunningham, our Bishop-emeritus, I join the Catholic community in mourning the passing of the 265thSuccessor of St. Peter whose only desire was to be a “humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord.” His service in the Church spanned decades both as theologian and pastor and he had a key role to play in the Second Vatican Council as theological advisor to the bishops. Yet, the heart of his ministry would focus on being a true icon of Christ, the deacon – Christ, the servant.
Two Cars, Two Divisions for Teenaged Driver Tony DeStevens This Season
OSWEGO, NY (December 29, 2022) – Since the switch to GM Performance 602 crate engines in 2019, Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank SBS division has been growing as fast as ever; as a total of 11 rookie drivers entered points events at the Speedway this past season, one of which was 17 year-old Quarter Midget graduate, Tony DeStevens.
Peter Mulvey Performing On Main Stage At The Oswego Music Hall January 14
OSWEGO COUNTY—On January 14 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Peter Mulvey to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Peter Mulvey has been a songwriter, road-dog, raconteur, and almost-poet since before he can remember. Raised working-class Catholic on the Northwest side of Milwaukee, he spent a college semester in Ireland and immediately began cutting classes to busk on Grafton Street in Dublin and hitchhike through the country, finding whatever gigs he could.
Oswego County Today
Oswego County DSS Foster Care Unit Receives Donation from Hades Hounds
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) Foster Care Unit recently received a donation from Hades Hounds, LEMC (Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club), Lake City Chapter. A dozen winter coats and snowsuits were donated to help foster children stay warm during these cold winter months. “We...
Oswego County Distributes ARPA Funding to Pathway of Hope
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program. The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families.
Laura A. Strasburg
OSWEGO – Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
Oswego County Sending Aid To Hard-Hit Erie County
OSWEGO, NY — Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced a convoy of highway department staff and equipment are heading to Erie County to assist in cleanup efforts after Winter Storm Elliott dropped more than four feet of snow in some areas. Seven highway department employees and heavy equipment...
Oswego County Presents Annual Tourism Ambassador Award
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council awarded its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Hall of Fame Award at its year-end meeting. This year’s recipient is Eva Corradino. Chairman of the Tourism Advisory Council Jim Hotchkiss, Director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives and Community Development,...
Aqua Spa Float Center Temporarily Closed
Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center announced a temporary closure due to a water pipe break at the 120 E. First Street property in Oswego. Owners Tammy Wilkinson & Terry LeRoi say the 6,500 square foot facility will need to be dried out, sanitized and renovated in the coming days.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 18 – December 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: December 18 – December 24. The Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department towards the purchase of fire investigation equipment such as: waterproof toolboxes, tapes measures and tools and investigative fire scenes equipment. See the full story here.
H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Captain License Course
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum and the City of Oswego are partnering to offer a captains license course here in Oswego beginning January 18. The course will run for six weeks on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8-5 p.m. The course is open to able bodied individuals 18 years or older interested in obtaining a USCG certified six passenger license.
Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Free Will Dinners Cancelled For Jan./Feb.
OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church located at 45 E. Utica Street – due to necessary kitchen renovations, will not be offering a free will dinner in January or February. Church members are sorry for the inconvenience and are hoping to begin the monthly free will...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0